Vaulting Athlete Applications Now Open for CHIO Aachen 2024 CVIO4*

Lexington, Ky. – Vaulting athletes are invited to apply now for the CHIO Aachen 2024 CVIO4*, which takes place June 28-30 in Aachen, Germany. The deadline for applications is May 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The application is available on the athlete dashboard at athletes.usef.org and can be found in the “Online Applications” section. Individuals and squads may apply with one application each. Pas de Deux partners must each submit a separate application.

For more information on the application process, including qualification criteria, visit the FEI Vaulting Athletes resource page on USEF.org.

For more information on the CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival, visit www.chioaachen.de/en.

