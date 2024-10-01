US Equestrian Announces Updates to the USA Dressage Program Pathway

Lexington, Ky. - Following thorough debriefs and in-depth program assessments after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the USEF Dressage coaches, team staff, and key stakeholders have been hard at work reviewing the structure and criteria of the pathway programs. Entering the start of the new home quadrennial period leading into the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games the vision is set on realistic and achievable goals for sustainable success and improvements.

Effective December 1, 2024, changes have been made to the USEF Dressage Program Pathway criteria across all programs. These changes strengthen transparency and accountability across the pathway through stronger focus on current competition results and can be found on the website here. To allow time to adjust to the new criteria specifications, USEF anticipates new program membership lists will be published no later than May 12, 2025, following the U.S. winter CDI season.



"This updated criterion improves upon the existing foundation of the USEF Dressage Program Pathway. I look forward to working with our coaching staff and support network to foster talent through our pathway programs and continue to grow and strengthen USA Dressage,” Laura Roberts, USEF Managing Director of Dressage.



In addition to the updated criteria, USEF is pleased to confirm Christine Traurig will lead the U.S. Dressage Team through the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games quadrennial as Chef d’Equipe, while overseeing the Elite/Pre-Elite and Development programs. George Williams will support Traurig as the USEF Dressage Program Pathway Development Advisor. Both Traurig and Williams will continue to support the Emerging Young Horse and Emerging Athlete programs respectively. USEF will focus efforts on identifying additional coaches to support the programs in the early part of 2025. The USA Dressage team will continue to be supported by veterinarian Dr. Laura Faulkner.



“I am excited about the next several years leading up to LA. The updated requirements for the Pathway Programs are in line with and support our goals on the road to the Olympics. There is no lack of talent in riders and horses in our country. It’s about bringing out the best in them. We have a plan, and our eyes are very much on the ball,” said Traurig.



In 2025, USEF will launch the Dressage Training Series, which previously included Program Pathway clinics, and will consist of USEF funded clinics open to all FEI levels, except for two clinics restricted to youth participants only. These clinics will be taught under the guidance of USEF coaching staff and Coaches Support Network members. A preliminary calendar of these opportunities, as well as additional training opportunities and evaluations for program members, is available on the USEF website here and subject to change throughout the year.



Led by George Williams, through the continued development of the USEF Dressage Coaches Support Network, quarterly meetings will be held throughout 2025 to increase collaboration amongst USEF coaching staff and personal coaches within the United States to provide more comprehensive and aligned support for program combinations.



For questions related to the USEF Dressage Program Pathway or opportunities for U.S. athletes, please contact Laura Roberts, USEF Managing Director, Dressage at [email protected] or (859) 225-6986.