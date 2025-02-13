USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final – West Date and Location Announced for 2025

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the host venue and date for the 2025 USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final – West. This year’s final will return to Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 9.

The USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal qualifying classes are composed of a flat class and an over-fences round. The two Finals—one on each coast—add an additional phase in which the top four athletes compete over fences on horses that are unfamiliar to them. This phase is similar to the bracket structure used in NCEA intercollegiate equestrian competition.

Athletes who are interested in participating in the 2025 USEF/NCEA Medal program must be junior Competing Members of US Equestrian and active USHJA members at the time of qualification. NCEA applications must be completed prior to the conclusion of the competition in order for qualifying class points to count. For more information on qualifying criteria and to access the application, visit the USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal section of USEF.org.

Desert International Horse Park is home to a popular winter show circuit that previously hosted the USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal Final – West in 2024. The East final will return to the Pennsylvania National Horse Show on Oct. 19, 2025.

Questions? Please contact Ashley Hudson at [email protected].