USEF/EVUSA 2024 National Vaulting Championships Conclude After Strong Weekend of Competition at Tryon International Equestrian Center

Tryon, N.C. – The USEF/EVUSA 2024 National Vaulting Championships concluded on Sunday, August 11, hosted at Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC) with several new national champions crowned at the conclusion of the event across ten different divisions.

Harriet Bartell on Hershey. ©Chris Jay

In the individual divisions, competitors contested three classes each at the 3*/2*/1* levels. In the Individual Female 3*, Emma Milito (Brighton, Colo.) and Only in Fairytales, representing Pacific Coast Vaulters, were the only combination to compete, and finishing with an impressive score of 7.634 in their Freestyle. The pair earned a 7.539 in their Compulsory Test, followed by a 6.697 in their Technical Test to finish the championship with a combined score of 7.290.

The 3* Open Pas de Deux division saw three combinations compete. The Mile High Pas de Deux of Danica Ricard (Fort Lupton, Colo.) and Persephone Brown (Brighton, Colo.) lunging with Garth ISF took top honors overall after their two freestyle routines, finishing with a total score of 7.797. The Triangle Equestrian Pas de Deux of Helen Mills-Selch (Hillsborough, N.C.) and Rubie Sturgeon (Pulaski, Pa.) vaulted with Killian and took second on a score of 6.858, while Two Rivers, featuring Mackennah Spatz (Prague, Neb.) and Sarah Taylor (Fremont, Neb.) earned third with a final score of 6.221.

The 2* Young Vaulter/Gold Individual division was competitive, with numerous combinations vying for top honors. Melanie Ford (Fort Collins, Colo.) and Dalton, representing Ascent Equestrian, finished atop the division earning top honors in the Compulsory, Technical, and Freestyle tests, completing the weekend with a combined total of 8.024. Lillian Kuhl (Denver, Colo.) and Garth ISF took second place overall with a final combined score of 7.273, ahead of Casey Shouldis (Aberdeen, N.C.) and Wildorados Cavano who earned third overall with a total of 7.233.

Hannah Wildermuth on Jump Start. ©Chris Jay

The 2* Silver Individual competition was hotly contested, with more than 15 combinations entered across the division. Finishing as the highest overall female, Harriet Bartell (Monroe, Ga.) and Hershey, representing Summit Equestrian, finished with top scores to earn a final total of 7.535. Hannah Wildermuth (Pottsville, Pa.) and Jump Start, captured second place in the female division with a score of 7.300, while Danica Rinard (Fort. Lupton, Colo.) and Garth ISF took third on a combined total of 7.239. Joshua Kinsey (Benton, Pa.) and Jump Start, representing Windy Hill Vaulters, were the sole combination in the male division, and completed their weekend on a combined total of 6.287.

The 2* Canter Pas de Deux division, which included two separate freestyle tests, saw Mile High combination of Avery Mundell (Parker, Colo.) and Morgan Haun (Nunn, Colo.) vault with Garth ISF and finish atop the division with a score of 6.461. The second Mile High Pas de Deux team of Lillian Kuhl (Denver, Colo.) and Virginia Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.) vaulting with Xena, earned third overall with a score of 5.295.

Both Mile High Squads looked to top the division in the 2* B Team division, with Mile High – The Hound Dogs vaulting aboard Oakley, and finishing as the highest-placed team of the two after two freestyle tests, with a total of 5.917, narrowly edging Mile High - Toy Story, vaulting with Bjongstrein VDL, to a score of 5.915. The Mile high – The Hound Dogs Team featured vaulters Avery Mundell (Parker, Colo.), Sydney Thompson (Wellington, Colo.), Shiloh Davis (Edgewood, N.M.), Virginia Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.), Tana Winther (West Jordan, Utah), Matilda Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.), and Persephone Brown (Brighton, Colo.). The Mile High – Toy Story Team included Morgan Haun (, (Nunn, Colo.), James Fiedler (Vaugh, Mont.), Chesney Reifenrath (Fort Collins, Colo.), Danica Ricard (Fort Lupton, Colo.), Alexis Fiedler (Vaugh, Mont.), Eleanor Kadlecek (Broomfield, Colo.), and Maddison Barlow (Fort Collins, Colo.).

Joshua Kinsey on Jump Start. ©Chris Jay

The competition continued to see impressive entry numbers, as the 1* Bronze Individual division saw more than 24 participants. Ultimately, Sierra Tobin (Charlotte, N.C.) and Wildorados Cavano vaulted to the top of the female division with a combined score of 7.223. Lucy St. Cressman (Tega Cay, S.C.) and Great Expectations earned second place with a final total of 6.987, while Avery Staheli (Lehi, Utah) and Lunar Eclipse, received a 6.955 total score for third. James Fiedler (Vaugh, Mont.) and Oakley, representing Hope Falls Vaulting Club were the only combination in the male division and finished on a total score of 6.269.

Four sets of Pas de Deux combinations came forward in the 1* Preliminary Canter Pas de Deux, which featured two tests, including a compulsory and a freestyle. Overall, Mya Hemmerich (Lewisberry, Pa.) and Colette Nicholas (Stewartstown, Pa.) from Muddy Creek earned top honors in the division with a final overall score of 6.216 vaulting with Prince Ali. Chesney Reifenrath (Ft. Collins, Colo.) and Madison Barlow (Fort Collins, Colo.) representing Complete Equestrian Vaulters, finished in second in the division with Goliath, earning a 5.839, and Amber Hill (Virginia Beach, Va.) and Lucy Rohrer (Suffolk, Va.) with Silver Moon Vaulters, took third aboard Nelads Angela on a combined score of 38.58.

Mile High Team on Garth ISF. ©Chris Jay

The 1* C Team division featured three squads, with Tall City vaulting with Prince William, earning the top overall score of the division with a 6.541 after their compulsory and freestyle. Muddy Creek vaulting with Beau N Arrow took second overall on a score of 5.394, while Fleur De Lis earned third with Goliath. Tall City included vaulters Anna Heddings (Brighton, Colo.), Amiya Segovia (Thornton, Colo.), Shayla Brose (Thornton, Colo.), Bryleigh Thornton (Thornton, Colo.), Vayda Alfaro (Thornton, Colo.) and Abigail Kadlecek (Broomfield, Colo.). The Muddy Creek Squad included Mackenzie Arnold (Felton, Pa.), Colette Nicholas (Stewartstown, Pa.), Lorelai Bomhardt (Forest Hill, Md.), Mya Hemmerich (Lewisberry, Pa.), Erin Wagman (York, Pa.), and Hannah Uzat (Felton, Pa.) The Fleur de Lis squad included vaulting from Ciara Doyle (Paris, Ky.), Kim Doyle (Paris, Ky.), Isabella Crossman (Lexington, Ky.), Aleyah Hamilton (Winchester, Ky.), Sloane McQuerry (Verasilles, Ky.), and Abaigael Wood (Winchester, Ky.).



