USEF Oversubscription Criteria for FEI Vaulting Competitions

Lexington, Ky. - The Vaulting Sport Committee has amended the criteria for oversubscribed FEI Vaulting Competitions. This criterion is used to determine the athletes that will be able to compete at FEI Vaulting Competitions in Individual, Pas de Deux and Squad categories should the event be oversubscribed due to limited entries.



The criteria can be found on the USEF website here.



If you have any questions about the criteria, please contact Michelle McQueen, Director of Vaulting, at [email protected].



