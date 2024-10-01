USEF Eventing National Championships League Qualification Period is Underway for Inaugural Season

Lexington, Ky. – Qualification has begun for the inaugural USEF Eventing National Championships League. The qualification period kicked off earlier this month at the 2024 Morven Park International & Fall Horse Trials in Virginia and will run through the same event in 2025.

The USEF Eventing National Championships League (the League) was announced this spring and was created as a more accessible format for US Equestrian Eventing National Championships. Eventing athletes who are U.S. citizens are eligible to earn scores toward League championships. A competitor’s three lowest cumulative scores at a level from the CCI1*, CCI2*, CCI3*, and CCI4* levels at USEF-licensed competitions and are automatically recorded for league standings—there’s no need to opt-in. The League includes divisions for U25 athletes, amateurs, and professionals at each level of competition.

To be eligible for awards, athletes must complete at least three events at a level, one of which must be a long format for the CCI2* through CCI4* levels. A qualified athlete’s best three scores will be used to determine their standings for the season. Awards will be presented in an exciting championship environment at the 2025 Morven Park International, but athletes do not need to compete at Morven to win.

The decision to move away from single-event national championships provides a more meaningful and accessible championship format for the U.S. eventing community. Using results from all USEF-licensed FEI events lowers geographic barriers. Utilizing scores from multiple events and automatically including all athletes who meet the qualification criteria provides a fuller and more accurate view of the competition season and a more meaningful national championship.

For more information, please refer to the FAQ on the USEF Eventing National Championship League and US Equestrian Eventing Open. Find additional resources, including qualification requirements and a qualifying competition calendar, on the USEF Eventing National Championships League section of USEF.org.

Questions? Please contact Amber Braun, Managing Director of Eventing, at [email protected].

