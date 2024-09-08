USEF Athlete Selection Memo Now Available for the 2026 FEI Driving World Championships for Four-In-Hand and Single Horse Applicants

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian has published the athlete selection memos for the 2026 FEI Driving World Championships for Four-In-Hand and Single Horse applicants. The 2026 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses is scheduled to take place from August 10 – 23, 2026 in Aachen, Germany. The 2026 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses is scheduled to take place in Munich, Germany with dates TBD.

Chester Weber with his horses - First Edition, Julius V, Kadora and Kasper D - in a dressage test during 2024 FEI Four-in-Hand Driving World Championship in Szilvásvárad, Hungary. (©FEI/Martin Dokoupil)

The preliminary information is provided to assist athletes with competition planning and is subject to change. The selection information is based upon the recommendations of the USEF Driving Sport Committee and is subject to final approval by the USEF Board of Directors or USEF Executive Committee. Therefore, it is subject to change upon the approval of the final Selection Procedures.



The proposed Selection Period for the 2026 U.S. Driving Four-in-Hand Horses Team selection process will begin on January 1, 2025, and is anticipated to end June 30, 2026.



Download the 2026 FEI Driving World Championship for Four in Hand Horses Selection Memo here.



The proposed Selection Period for 2026 U.S. Driving Single Horse Team selection process will also begin on January 1, 2025 and is anticipated to end by summer 2026.

Download the 2026 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses Selection Memo here.



If you have any questions or feedback on the full Selection Procedures, please contact Anna Brooks Thomas, Director of Driving, at [email protected].



