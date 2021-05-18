USEF Advanced Pair Horse Combined Driving National Championship Set to Begin at Kentucky Classic CDE

Paris, Ky. – The Kentucky Classic Combined Driving Event at the picturesque Hillcroft Farm is ready to begin following Thursday’s morning horse inspection. The event, running from May 27-30, hosts the USEF Advanced Pair Horse Combined Driving National Championship with a small but mighty field competing for top honors.

Jacob Arnold, the defending USEF Advanced Pair Horse Combined Driving National Champion (Erin Gilmore Photography)

Jacob Arnold (Goshen, Ky.) is the defending national champion, claiming the title at the 2020 Live Oak International. He and Steve Wilson’s KWPN and Lipizzaner pair had a strong start to the year, winning at Grand Oaks CDE, Spring Fling CDE, and Katydid CDE.

Arnold will have solid competition for the national champion title. James Miller (Lakewood Ranch, Fla.) and Misdee Wrigley Miller’s KWPN pair are in good form this year, collecting top prize at the Spring Fling CDE. Paul Maye (Fairfield, Va.) shifted his focus from four-in-hand horses to pairs last fall and has found success, winning the Southern Pines CDE with Harmony Sporthorses’ pair. Bob Burrows (Windsor, S.C.) and his Friesian cross pair were second at the 2020 Live Oak International and are ready to contest the national championship.

National championship competition begins with the dressage phase taking place on Thursday afternoon. The marathon phase will take place on Saturday and the cones phase will conclude the competition on Sunday.

Find out more information about the Kentucky Classic CDE.

