U.S. Vaulting Team Finishes Fourth in CHIO Aachen CVIO4* Including Strong Showing for Individual Athletes

Aachen, Germany – The U.S. Vaulting Team finished fourth overall in team competition to conclude the CHIO Aachen Vaulting CVIO4*, completing on a team total of 23.322. The week of competition saw U.S. athletes compete in both the individual female and individual male divisions, as well as the squad.

In the individual female events, Kylynn Ghafouri (Murrieta, Calif.) was the highest placed U.S. athlete, earning a 7.466 in the Compulsory Test, and finishing seventh. She partnered with San Felice Z, lunged by Christina Ender (GER), earning consistent marks throughout their test. The pair then earned a 7.137 in their Technical Test to finish eighth overall. Emily Rose (Santa Cruz, Calif.) finished her compulsory with a score of 6.833 for sixteenth place in the class. Rose then scored a 6.026 in the Technical Test, earning twentieth in the large class, vaulting with Fynjaro and lunged by Sebastian Klemme (GER). Emma Milito (Brighton, Colo.) and Southern Comfort 13, lunged by Anke Granow (GER), rebounded from their compulsory score, which saw them finish with a 5.457, to earn a 6.375 in the Technical Test, taking 13th overall.



Daniel Janes (Standood, Wash.) competed as the only U.S. male vaulter, earning a 7.148 in the Compulsory Test with Caretes Auhoern, lunged by Jana Leib (GER), for tenth place overall. The pair returned later in the afternoon to secure a score of 6.862 in the Technical Test, finishing in seventh.



The Pacific Coast Vaulters represented as the squad for the U.S. and earned an overall total of 6.830 in their Compulsory competition to begin the week. The squad vaulted with Fynjaro, lunged by Sebastian Klemme (GER). The team finished the Squad Free Test with a score of 7.205 before their impressive performance in the Nations Team competition to conclude competition on Sunday, completing with a total score of 7.205. The squad featured Francesca Foster (Las Vegas, N.V.), Daniel Janes (Stanwood, Wash.), Maria McLean (Cedar Spring, Mich.), Emma Milito (Brighton, Colo.), Naomi Morgenthaler (Menlo Park, Calif.) and Emily Rose (Santa Cruz, Calif.). With the team’s squad score, combined with both Ghafouri and Janes’ scores, they secured fourth place in the Prize of Sparkasse Squad Competition.



The Aachen CVIO4* served as a final preparatory event for the FEI Vaulting World Championship for Seniors hosted later this summer in Bern, Switzerland, from July 15-21.



Results



