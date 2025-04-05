U.S. Vaulting Takes Center Stage at FEI Vaulting World Cup™ Final in Basel

Basel, Switzerland – The three U.S. Vaulting combinations took center stage this morning in Basel, Switzerland, showcasing the Technical Tests for both the individual female and male competitors. Kimberly Palmer is the highest-placed U.S. athlete and currently holds fifth overall heading into tomorrow’s freestyle in the individual female division.

"Today didn't go quite as planned, but we both made the best of the situation we had with the atmosphere in the arena," said Palmer. "I'm really looking forward to tomorrow and staying relaxed and performing a nice, calm freestyle that we can be proud of."

Vaulting aboard her longtime European partner Rosenstolz 99, a 2007 Rheinlander gelding (Rosencharmeur x Fidermark), owned by Club Ippico Monzese A.S.D., cared for by Kevine Moneuse, and lunged by Laura Carnabuci, Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.) will look to move further up the leaderboard tomorrow in her freestyle test. The pair earned a score of 7.419 with ground to improve with Palmer’s new freestyle test she will debut tomorrow.

In her first FEI Vaulting World Cup Final, Caroline Morse (Los Gatos, Calif.) showed her resilience after a bobble at the beginning of her test impacted her score but finished strong to earn a score of 5.846. With only a few training sessions with Rey Rubino, a 2017 Hanoverian gelding, (Rotspon x Christ 3) owned by Claire Bartell, cared for by Isabell Nowak, and lunged by Lars Hansen, Morse was happy to have her first experience here under her belt looking towards tomorrow’s anticipated freestyle.

In the Individual Male competition, U.S. Vaulting veteran Daniel Janes (Stanwood, Wash.) finished eighth with a technical score of 7.294. Vaulting with Caretes Auhoern, a 2009 Holsteiner gelding (Caretino 2 x Colman), owned and lunged by Jana Leib, and cared for by Leona Schreiner, Janes earned strong marks in his artistic score, which he hopes to build on and help the pair deliver a solid freestyle tomorrow.



"Today was a good start for us as the first competition of the season for us. It's never easy to start with the Techncial Test, but I'm really glad with how he and I both handled the energy in the ring, especially because this is his first FEI World Cup Final, which is such a big stage," said Janes. "He got a super score, so that's really nice. Tomorrow for the freestyle, I'm looking forward to the energy and it's a great arena and perfect for vaulting. We want to go in and enjoy the freestyle and really perform for the crowd."



The Longines FEI Vaulting World Cup Final will take place Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6.

Saturday, April 5 – Individual Technical Tests at 10:45 a.m. GMT+2/4:45 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 6 – Individual Freestyles at 8:00 a.m. GMT+2/2:00 a.m. ET

