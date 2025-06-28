U.S. Vaulting Athletes Deliver Strong Showing at 2025 CHIO Aachen CVIO4*

Kimberly Palmer and San Felice Z (©Shannon Brinkman)

Aachen, Germany – The U.S. Vaulting Team completed competition at CHIO Aachen CVIO4* this weekend with solid performances across the Individual Female and Male divisions. Competing against impressive international talent in the Albert Vahle Arena, U.S. vaulters delivered athletic and well-executed choreography, continuing to build momentum and experience on the world stage.



In the Individual Female competition, Kimberly Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.) led the U.S. contingent, finishing sixth overall on a final score of 8.012 following her Free Test. Partnering with San Felice Z, a 2010 Zangershiede gelding (Stakkato’s Highlight x Lady’s First), owned by RVV Equus E.V., and lunged by Christina Ender (GER), Palmer showed expectational consistency across her compulsory, technical, and free tests, marking another top-ten finish at a major international competition for the talented vaulter.



Tessa Divita (Portola Valley, Calif) placed eighth overall with a final score of 7.689 aboard Glenn, her own 2011 KWPN gelding (Zambuka x Odysee), and lunged by Lasse Kristensen (DEN). Divita impressed the judging panel with her strong free test, earning high scores from the judges to keep her competitively placed inside the top ten.



Ana Schult (Longmont, Colo.) partner with Qualimero OLD, her own 2009 Oldenburg gelding (Quarterback x Dynamik), and lunged by Loïc Devedu (FRA), finished 18th overall on a final score of 7.373, while Emma Milito (Brighton, Colo.), vaulting with Limit 62, a 2011 Holsteiner gelding (Larimar 7 x Warina D) owned and lunged by Anke Granow (GER), placed 19th with a score of 7.238. Caroline Morse (Los Gatos, Califs.) vaulted with partner Soel’Rings Million Voices, a 2013 gelding (Mangold N x Caroline) owned and lunged by Pauline Riedl (GER), and finished her debut at Aachen inside of the top 25 with a score of 7.115.



In the Individual Male division, Daniel Janes (Stanwood, Wash.) delivered a dynamic performance in his free test to finish with a final total sore of 7.937, vaulting on Caretes Auhoern, a 2009 Holsteiner gelding (Caretino 2 x Seres), owned and lunged by Jana Leib (GER), and finishing in sixth overall.



Jace Brooks (Eagle Mountain, Utah), competing with Iggy, a 2013 KWPN gelding (Son de Niro x Colivia), owned by RV Equus E.V., and lunger Christine Ender (GER), placed ninth with a score of 7.315, marking his first appearance at CHIO Aachen.



