U.S. Paralympic Dressage Team Ready to Get Underway at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Versailles, France – The U.S. Paralympic Dressage Team has been accepted following first horse inspection on the grounds of Versailles ahead of the start of competition tomorrow. The team is comprised of four athlete-and-horse combinations competing across five different grades. The U.S. will see three combinations kick-off individual competition tomorrow with Rebecca Hart and Floratina (Grade III), Fiona Howard and Diamond Dunes (Grade II), and Roxie Trunnell and Fan Tastico H (Grade I) all competing for individual medals within their respective grades. Kate Shoemaker and Vianne (Grade IV) will compete on Wednesday in their first individual test.

Hart and Floratina will be the first down the centerline at 10:49 a.m. GMT+2/4:49 a.m. ET in Grade III, followed by Howard and Diamond Dunes at 12:03 p.m. GMT+2/6:03 a.m. ET in Grade II. Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Roxie Trunnell with new mount Fan Tastico H will start their first test at 3:15 p.m. GMT+2/9:15 a.m. ET in Grade I competition.



