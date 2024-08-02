U.S. Olympic Jumping Team Takes Silver Medal in Jumping Team Final at Paris 2024

Versailles, France - The U.S. Olympic Jumping Team took silver in the Jumping Team Final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, finishing on a final team total of four faults. Great Britain took gold on a total of two faults, while host nation France, finished with the bronze medal on seven faults. More information to follow.

