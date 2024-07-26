U.S. Olympic Eventing Team Passes First Horse Inspection to Start Competition at Versailles

Versailles, France - All members of the U.S. Olympic Eventing Team passed the first horse inspection today at the Chateau de Versailles and are ready to start equestrian competition at Paris 2024 tomorrow, beginning with the dressage phase.

The U.S. Olympic Eventing Team drew sixth in the order out of 16 international teams, with Caroline Pamukcu (Springtown, Pa.) and HSH Blake slated to lead off the team, going sixth overall at 10:00 a.m. GMT+2/4:00 a.m. ET.



Original traveling reserves Liz Halliday (Lexington, Ky.) and Nutcracker were substituted into the team today after the unplanned withdrawal of Will Coleman and Diabolo. Halliday and Nutcracker will head down the centerline at their first Olympic Games at 12:54 p.m. GMT+2/6:54 a.m. ET.



The most veteran rider for the team, Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.), appearing at his fourth consecutive Olympic Games, will pilot Fedarman B as the anchor combination, starting their test at 5:03 p.m. GMT+2/11:03 a.m. ET.



The cross-country phase of competition will begin at 10:30 a.m. GMT+2/4:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 28.



The U.S. Olympic Eventing Team announced a change to the team roster today, moving Liz Halliday and Nutcracker into the three-combination team to replace Will Coleman and Diabolo. Read more here.



