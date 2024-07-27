U.S. Olympic Eventing Team Holds Sixth Overall in Tight Team Competition with Influential Cross-Country Day Ahead

Versailles, France – The U.S. Olympic Eventing Team started off with three consistent tests today as competition got underway at the Chateau de Versailles to kick-off equestrian competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The team drew sixth in the order of 16 international teams and currently sits on a combined-three score total of 88.9 overnight looking ahead to tomorrow’s cross-country phase.



"Overall, our horses did some very fine work today, but it was very competitive, and I think it showed that we just weren't going to be in the top tier today. I'm still very proud of our athletes and horses and the amount of work they've put in this year has been immense. All of these horses will keep getting better and they will have to continue to because the world is getting better as well," said Chef d'Equipe Bobby Costello.

©DevynTrethewey/US Equestrian

Caroline Pamukcu (Springtown, Pa.) and HSH Blake were the lead out combination for the team in their Olympic debut, producing a lovely, relaxed test early in the day to receive a 30.40 from the ground jury. Pamukcu and HSH Blake, a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Tolan R. x Kannan) owned by Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, Caroline Pamukcu, and Deniz Pamukcu and cared for by Chloe Teahan, who is the youngest horse in the entire field, looked poised and fluid throughout the challenging Olympic dressage test, pushing the team to a positive start within the first grouping of combinations. While there was potentially more available for the pair in their test, Pamukcu reiterated the desire to perform for the team and ride a clean, fluid test to contribute a meaningful team score.



“The big goal is I want to be a team score. It’s not individual performance, but team performance. I want to give the best, consistent dressage, cross-country, and jumping rounds I can for the team. Going for a team medal is more important than anything else,” said Pamukcu.



For Liz Halliday (Lexington, Ky.) and Nutcracker, today’s test a dream lived, moving from the traveling reserve position, and tasked to wait to see if there was a need for them to be called into the team, to riding down the centerline before Versailles. With the unfortunate withdrawal of Wil Coleman and Diabolo, the pair jumped right in to take ahold of the moment and deliver a quality score for the team. Halliday and Nutcracker, a 2014 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Tolan R. x Cobra) owned by Chris Desino, Rob Desino, Deborah Halliday, Liz Halliday, and Renee Lane and cared for by Abby Steger, made the most of their time in the main arena on the first day of competition, scoring sub-30 and keeping the U.S. in a very competitive position on the leaderboard. The duo earned a 28, which would sit them in the top ten individually as well. Their test was relaxed and correct, securing the best team score of the day for the U.S.



“It’s an odd place to be in emotionally and my first feeling was devastation for Will. I was in that spot in Tokyo and didn’t get to go, so you’re overwhelmed by the fact that you move into that spot, but then also overwhelmed with sadness for your teammate who equally earned his spot,” explained Halliday of her quick transition from traveling reserve moving into the competing team. “I’m absolutely thrilled with how my young horse performed in there. I think he’s really taken a big leap forward in just the last two weeks in some of his work. I’ve sort of changed around some things and just tried to make him more relaxed and just really let it flow. He tried his absolute best out there for me today and it’s an honor to be here with him.”



Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) will once again serve as the anchor for the team, a position he’s familiar with, going last for the team in nearly all his championship appearances for the U.S. over the past decade. With the publicly beloved, Fedarman B, a 2010 KWPN gelding (Eurocommerce Washington x Fedor) owned by the Annie Goodwin Syndicate and cared for by Stephanie Simpson, Martin rode a strong test, trending well into a personal best score through their trot and walk tour. A few challenging flying changes ultimately impacted their score, with the pair finishing on a 30.5, but will look ahead to one of their strongest phases with the cross-country, tomorrow.



“It was an awesome test other than two moments, which were disastrous. I really felt like Bruno was such a champion and with me every single step of the way,” said Martin. “We still came out with a respectable score. He was about perfect in there. For tomorrow, I really want to try to keep him settled in the first mile, which is where he gets really fired up. I think that there are tough combinations the whole way around the course tomorrow and there’s nothing that we can’t do but there are quite a few jumps you could easily make a mistake at.”



Cross-country will begin tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. GMT+2/4:30 a.m. ET, with Pamukcu and HSH Blake heading out first for the team at 10:50 a.m. GMT+2/4:50 a.m. ET, followed by Halliday and Nutcracker at 12:26 p.m. GMT+2/6:26 a.m. ET. The team see Martin and Fedarman B head out last at 2:02 p.m. GMT+2/8:02 a.m. ET.



Schedule

Results

Watch



For media inquiries, please contact Carly Weilminster, Sr. Director of Sport Communications & Social Media at [email protected].



Connect with US Equestrian

Stay up to date by following the U.S. Eventing Team on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAEventing.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.