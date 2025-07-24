U.S. Jumping Team Tops Podium in FEI Jumping Nations Cup Traverse City CSIO3*

Traverse City, Mich. – The U.S. Jumping Team finished with a win in the $75,000 FEI Jumping Nations Cup Traverse City CSIO3*, topping the podium with a final team total of four faults, after a nail-biting jump-off with Ireland. Canada rounded out the top three podium positions finishing on eight faults.

©USEquestrian

“I’m thankful we had these Nations Cups added to the calendar between here and in Caledon in Canada last week. These competitions are a great opportunity for our athletes to gain experience and not feel the pressure of stepping directly into a CSIO5* but build confidence that can carry them into the next level” said Kursinski. “I think overall there are a lot of excellent takeaways and really valuable experience gained for each of these combinations.”



The U.S. Jumping Team saw three combinations jump clear in the first round with Mimi Gochman (Palm Beach, Fla.), leading the way as the first combination out on course aboard Celina BH. Jacob Pope (Columbia, Md.) and Highway FBH, produced the team’s second clear, followed by Charlotte Jacobs and Korbach van de Renger jumping a faultless round as the anchor combination.



In their debut for the team, Mia Bagnato (Fishkill, N.Y.) and Ballyoskills Big Bucks, jumped a solid four-fault effort in round one, with the team moving forward to the second round on zero faults.



To start round two, Gochman and Celina BH, a 2010 Holsteiner mare (Constakko x Carthago Z) owned by Gochman Sport Horses LLC, and cared for by Gustavo Hernandez, produced their second-clear effort of the day. Pope and Highway HBF, a KWPN gelding (Plot Blue x Cornet Obolensky) owned by Sherri Crawford and Jacob Pope, and cared for by Javier Jimenez, added four in the second round.



Bagnato and Ballyoskills Big Bucks, a 2013 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Royal Concorde x Lux ZZ) owned by Elan Farm, and cared for by Susie Bagnato, finished their second round with eight faults, while Charlotte Jacobs (East Aurora, N.Y.) and Korbach van de Renger, a 2015 KWPN gelding (Colestus x Concorde) owned by North Star, and cared for by Denisa Kiss, produced a needed clear round for the team to ensure a jump-off.



In a head-to-head race against the clock, Gochman and Celina BH, finished a second ahead of Ireland’s Simon McCarthy and Gotcha to secure the team’s victory, crossing through the timers in 38.85 seconds in the jump-off.



Results



Competition Information

The $117,000 Grand Prix of Traverse City CSIO3* will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 25, to close out the first Nations Cup week at Flintfields Horse Park in Traverse City.



The Traverse City Nations Cup CSIO3* will be streamed on ClipMyHorse.TV. US Equestrian competing members, subscribers, and fans receive a 10% discount on a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Subscription. Learn more here.



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping Team by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram, and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. Use #USAJumping.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.