U.S. Jumping Team Hoists Trophy in Historic Mercedes-Benz Jumping Nations Cup CSIO5*

Aachen, Germany - The U.S. Jumping Team delivered a tremendous performance in the Mercedes-Benz Jumping Nations Cup CSIO5*, finishing atop the podium after two competitive rounds to complete the night on a team total of just four faults.



“Aachen is the mecca of show jumping. It’s one of the greatest shows in the world. This team was really amazing and this is what we came here for. It doesn’t get any better than this," said Chef d'Equipe Robert Ridland. "We’re quite pleased with how the past few days have gone and this Nations’ Cup victory is a great achievement. There's truly nothing like winning as a team here in Aachen and I'm extremely proud of each of our combinations and the performances they put on display tonight."



Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.) and her veteran partner, Argan de Beliard, a 2014 Selle Français gelding (Mylord Carthago HN x Ahorn) owned by Chansonette Farm and cared for by Cory Tual, were spectacular, producing the only double clear effort for the team and finishing as just one of five combinations in the entire class to jump clear in both rounds.



In their Nations Cup debut for the U.S. Jumping Team, Kent Farrington (Wellington, Fla.) and Toulayna, a 2014 Zangersheide mare (Toulon x Parco) owned by Kent Farrington LLC & Rabbit Root Stables, LLC, and cared for by Denise Moriarty, produced two strong rounds for the team as the second combination in the team order. The duo notched an impressive clear in round one and added a single unlucky rail in round two after a superb effort.



Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.), who anchored the U.S. Jumping Team which captured top honors in the class in 2021, piloted the fiery Bisquetta, a 2014 Zangersheide mare (Bisquet Balou C x Takashi van Berkenbroek) owned by Cherry Knoll Farm, Inc., and cared for by Margo Thomas, in the electric atmosphere under the lights in the main stadium. The duo jumped two bold and efficient rounds for the team, adding just four faults in the first round, and jumping a tidy, quick clear in round two to help keep the team at the top of the leaderboard.



McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) and Imperial HBF, a 2013 KWPN gelding (Glasgow vh Merelsnest x Original VDL) owned by Michael Smith and cared for by Virginie Casterman, served as the anchors for the team. After adding four faults in their first tour of the course designed by Frank Rothenberger (GER), the pair delivered a beautifully executed clear round to secure the team's victory in front of a sold-out crowd.



