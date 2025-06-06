U.S. Jumping Team Finishes Ninth in Jumping Nation Cup La Baule CSIO5*

©Mackenzie Clark

La Baule, France – The U.S. Jumping Team finished ninth in the Jumping Nations Cup of La Baule CSIO5* in La Baule, France, after completing the first round on a score of 13. The course was designed by renowned designer Grégory Bodo (FRA) on the beautifully manicured grass of Jumping International La Baule, which featured 15 jumping efforts. Ireland ultimately took the win on zero faults, with Belgium on four, and Brazil on eight, taking second and third respectively.



“Today did not go exactly to plan. There were some highlights but there were also some things that were not up to par,” said Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland. “Of course, we always look to learn from these days and aim to comeback with better results next time. We have had a great run of three Nations Cup wins and today was a day of lessons learned.”



Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.) and her longtime partner, Argan de Beliard, a 2010 Selle Français gelding (My Lord Carthago x Ahorn) owned by Chansonette Farm and cared for by Cory Tual, led off the order for the team and produced a lovely round. The pair were clear around the jumping efforts on course but crossed through the timers just a hair over the time allowed, adding a single time fault to their score to finish on one fault.



In their team debut, Spencer Smith (Wellington, Fla.) and Cassina, a 2011 Holsteiner mare (San Patrignano Cassini x Caretino 2), owned by Gotham North Enterprises and cared for by Christian Pichardo, rode in the second rotation of combinations for the team. A tight turn back to the wall at fence three saw a single piece of the wall fall adding an early four for the pair. Smith and Cassina were careful and direct in their navigation of the remainder of the track, but the front rail at the B element of the double combination at fence 11 added another four penalties for a total of eight faults.



Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Dorado 212, a 2013 Oldenburg gelding (Diarado's Boy x Chacco Blue) owned by St. Bride's Farm and cared for by Margo Thomas, were the third combination in to represent the team. The pair crossed through the timers with nine faults as the A element of the triple combination fell from the cups, and the back rail of the oxer of the single-stride combination dropped after a valiant effort from the pair to close the distance.



As the final pair in for the team, McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) and Ilex, a 2013 KWPN gelding (Baltic VDL x Chin Chin) owned by Bonne Chance Farm and Ward and cared for by Virginie Casterman, produced a strong round as anchors, adding just four faults at the B element of the one-stride combination at fence eleven, which would secure the team’s first round score of 13. Both the U.S. and Italy were pushed from the second round, with only the top eight teams returning.



The Rolex Grand Prix of La Baule CSIO5* will start at 2:00 p.m. GMT+2/8:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 8.



Results



The Jumping Nations Cup La Baule CSIO5* will be streamed on ClipMyHorse.TV. US Equestrian competing members, subscribers, and fans receive a 10% discount on a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Subscription. Learn more here.



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping Teams by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping.



The USEF International High-Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.