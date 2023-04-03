U.S. Jumping Combinations Ready for FEI World Cup™ Finals Omaha 2023

Natalie Dean and Acota M

Omaha, Neb. – As the start of competition at the FEI World Cup™ Finals Omaha 2023 approaches, the U.S. jumping combinations took one step closer with the completion of Monday’s jumping horse inspection. All U.S. horses passed and head into Tuesday, April 4’s jumping training at 1 p.m. CT. The Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Final competition officially begins Wednesday, April 5, at 7:15 p.m. CT with the First Final Competition. The Second Final Competition takes place Thursday, April 6, at 7:15 p.m. CT. Jumping competition concludes with Saturday, April 8’s Third Final Competition at 6:15 p.m. CT, which will decide the crowning of the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final champion.

