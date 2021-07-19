US Equestrian Competition Calendar Update

Dear USEF Members,

As a follow-up to our recent webinar on competition calendar management, we are writing to provide an update on the competition calendar for the first trimester of the 2022 competition year (December 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022) in the state of Florida.

In April 2021, the USEF Board approved a resolution to amend GR315 Mileage Exemptions to facilitate the collective review of all Mileage Exemption Requests for the first trimester of 2022 in the state of Florida. The Board believes a singular review of all relevant hunter, jumper and hunter/jumper mileage exemption requests taking place in Florida in the first trimester provides our members and organizers with the most universal consideration of the competition landscape and ensure that sufficient competition opportunities exist to meet the needs of competitors. Organizers looking to host competitions in the first four months of the 2022 competition year whose applications required going through the mileage exemption process in order to be considered for licensing were asked to submit their applications during a designated period to allow for collective consideration.

On April 30, 2021, when the USEF announced the opening of the collective mileage exemption application period for organizers seeking to conduct competitions during the first trimester in Florida, there were 35 licensed hunter/jumper competitions already on the calendar. As of the close of the mileage exemption application process on June 1, 2021, USEF has received applications for 29 additional hunter/jumper competitions from the following organizers:

Fox Lea Farm – Venice

HITS – Ocala

TerraNova – Sarasota

The Ridge – Wellington

These applications are being processed in accordance with GR315, which provides for the ability to collect recommendations and feedback from applicable parties to the requests including all priority date holder competitions, USHJA as the recognized affiliate, and the USEF sport and competition departments.

A final decision on the 29 applications will be made on or before September 1, 2021.The process being utilized provides for a full consideration and comprehensive analysis of the competition landscape in Florida during the first trimester of the competition year to ensure that sufficient competitive opportunities exist to meet the needs of competitors. Our goal is to ensure that you, our members, are competing in an environment that meets your expectations for horse and human safety and welfare, athlete protection, and a fair and level field of play.

Best regards,