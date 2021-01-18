US Equestrian Welcomes Alliant Private Client as Presenting Sponsor of the 2020 USEF Pegasus and Horse of the Year Awards Celebration

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce Alliant Private Client’s sponsorship of the USEF Pegasus and Horse of the Year Awards Celebration at the 2021 USEF Virtual Annual Meeting. The celebration will take place on USEF Network at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, January 16.

The Pegasus and Horse of the Year Awards Celebration is an annual recognition of the top performers across all USEF-recognized breeds and disciplines. The evening will conclude with the prestigious Horse of the Year and Equestrian of the Year awards, which are determined by popular vote by fans from a group of accomplished finalists nominated by affiliate organizations.

This year’s event is being held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, and will be available for all members to watch for free on USEF Network.

“We are thrilled to partner with US Equestrian as the sponsor of this year’s Pegasus and Horse of the Year Awards Celebration,” said Joe Norick, Senior Vice President of Alliant Private Client and leader of their Equine, Farm & Ranch Practice. “We are committed to serving the unique needs of horse owners, and we’re honored to be part of the celebration recognizing equestrian athletes and their equine partners on their accomplishments over the past year.”

The Equine, Farm & Ranch practice of Alliant Private Client includes a team of experienced horse industry professionals with a passion for delivering a comprehensive and integrated array of insurance solutions to clients for their personal, equine, farm, and ranch needs. Learn more at AlliantPrivateClient.com.

For more on the 2021 US Equestrian Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration, visit usef.org/annual-meeting.