US Equestrian Welcomes 11 Organizations to the USEF Community Outreach Program

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce 11 new organizations are becoming a part of the USEF Community Outreach Program. These organizations are now recognized as USEF Community Outreach Organizations and join a network of 29 organizations dedicated to equine-assisted services, therapy, and learning who are united by their standards and mission to offer these services on a free or sliding scale. Since the program’s inception in 2021, the program has helped thousands experience the life-changing benefits of horses.

The new 2025 USEF Community Outreach Organizations are listed below in alphabetical order:

Brook Hill Retirement Center for Horses (Forest, Va.)

Brook Hill is a horse rescue and therapeutic riding organization that provides rehabilitation focused services and safe haven for unwanted horses. The therapeutic riding program offers personal growth and education for the community helping both horses and people.

Forward Stride (Beaverton, Or.)

Forward Stride enhances quality of life through inclusive, equine-assisted activities and therapies for underserved communities. Founded to meet the demand for therapeutic horseback riding services in the Portland Metro area, Forward Strides is a haven of learning, growing, and healing for individuals of all abilities, ages, and walks of life.

Glenayre Equestrian Program (Lumberton, N.J.)

Glenayre provides a hands-on, experienced-based learning environment for people in difficult situations, including children, families, and military personnel. Through horsemanship, Glenayre develops character, ethics and responsibility for physical and emotional growth.

Great and Small (Boyds, Md.)

Great and Small is a PATH premier accredited center that provides therapeutic riding, hippotherapy, equine-assisted psychotherapy and other equine-assisted activities to individuals with a wide range of physical, emotional, and developmental challenges.

Havenwood Equestrian Center (Radford, Va.)

Havenwood teaches underprivileged teenagers to develop confidence, strength, and direction by learning to work with horses. Their vision is to provide an enriching environment in which participants can discover their best selves and move confidently toward a bright future.

Ivy Hill Therapeutic Equestrian Center (Perkasie, Pa.)

Ivy Hill provides equine-assisted services to all individuals in an inclusive and accessible environment designed to promote independence and confidence.

Lovelane Special Needs Horseback Riding Program (Lincoln, Mass.)

In a fun and supportive environment, Lovelane provides high quality therapeutic horseback riding to achieve occupational, physical, speech, cognitive and other therapeutic gains. Their primary focus is on children with special needs.

Rising Starr Horse Rescue (Wilton, Ct.)

Rising Starr saves, rehabilitates, retrains, and rehomes abandoned, neglected, or abused horses. By giving America’s horses a second chance at life, Rising Starr gives the community the chance to experience the love, patience, and compassion horses have for humans.

Saddle Up Scholars (Churchville, Md.)

Saddle Up Scholars provides individualized educational support services to students involved in equestrian outreach programs. This education allows students to overcome challenges, embrace their physical potential, and build brighter futures for themselves and their communities.

Speaking of Horses Incorporated (Barboursville, Va.)

Speaking of Horses has a single purpose to unlock the potential in every individual through the power of equine-assisted therapy. Speaking of Horses specializes in speech therapy on horseback and therapeutic riding, creating a unique space where communication blossoms and confidence soars.

The Shane Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship (Centerburg, Oh.)

The Shane Center focuses on improving the quality of life for people with disabilities through innovative equestrian activities. Since its inception, no client has ever been denied services due to their financial circumstances.

Each organization applied and was evaluated against important eligibility requirements, and subsequently, approved by the US Equestrian Community Outreach Task Force, consisting of executive staff, USEF board members, and athletes. Organizations in the Community Outreach Program receive several benefits, including eligibility to apply for a grant through the USEF Opportunity Fund. USEF is committed to supporting these organizations through competitive grant opportunities aligning with our vision to bring the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible

“The USEF Community Outreach Program, launched in 2021 as a new initiative with input from our members, is dedicated to supporting organizations across the country that provide equine-based learning opportunities and support the positive impact horses can have within their local communities. We congratulate each of these organizations on the outstanding work they are doing to bring horses and people together to change lives. I encourage the equestrian community to consider a donation to the USEF Opportunity Fund today. Every contribution counts.” said Tom O’Mara, President, USEF.

Additional information about each organization and the complete USEF Community Outreach Program directory is available here.

How to Become a USEF Community Outreach Organization

Applicants must complete and submit the digital application form on or before the application deadline. Please review Additional Resources prior to starting the digital application, which includes important information such as eligibility requirements, required documentation, and more.

Want to Support these Organizations?

Individuals can make a tax-deductible donation to the USEF Opportunity Fund online here.

Questions?

Please direct questions about the Community Outreach Program to Mikhail Proctor, Director of Membership, DEI, & Development, at [email protected].

For more information about the USEF Opportunity Fund and potential partnership opportunities, please contact Layson Griffin, Senior Director of Sponsorship and Sales, at [email protected].

Disclaimer: Inclusion on this list of Community Outreach Organizations does not imply any endorsement of the organization. It simply indicates that the organization has stated that it meets certain eligibility criteria.