US Equestrian to Bring US Equestrian Open Jumping Final to Wellington International for Rolex Season Finale

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the confirmed qualifying details for the US Equestrian Open Jumping Final, which will take place during the Rolex Finale week of the Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International in Wellington, Fla. The US Equestrian Open Jumping Final will feature the $750,000 Rolex US Equestrian Open Grand Prix, a Rolex Series event, marking the inaugural edition of the final, featuring increased prize money, a custom commissioned trophy, and major broadcast coverage. The final is part of the US Equestrian Open Series featuring the three Olympic disciplines of equestrian sport, concluding with three major finals in three unique locations across the United States.

The final CSI5* grand prix of the Winter Equestrian Festival has represented the pinnacle of top international jumping competition in the U.S. for more than a decade. The US Equestrian Open concept in partnership with Rolex and Wellington International will further amplify the event with $250,000 in added prize money, a behind the scenes short form docuseries “The Open Road,” as well as a weekly podcast, and a dynamic microsite to encourage fans to follow the journeys of horses and riders leading into the final.

“We’re looking forward to bringing this initiative to life and creating an enhanced championship atmosphere around one of the biggest five-star events in the U.S., while celebrating the longstanding partnership between Rolex and Wellington International,” said Lizzy Chesson, Managing Director of Jumping at US Equestrian. “It was important for us to find a unique way to add value to the already significant purse and take the final major class of the season in Wellington to the next level, which is a target for many of the top combinations in the world and an exciting event for fans around the world.”

A total of 60 riders are eligible to participate. The top 40 athletes from the week of CSI5* competition will compete in the final based on placings in two qualifying events, the top 30 finishers in WEF Challenge Cup, including pre-qualified athletes, and the top ten combinations from the 1.50m Speed prior to Saturday’s final class. The US Equestrian Open of Jumping is open to international and U.S. athletes and will celebrate the first Rolex Series event of the 2025 season.

The two qualifying competitions and final will be broadcast live on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV and WellingtonInternational.com. A special premier broadcast of the final will air on ESPN, bringing the sport of jumping to the mainstream audiences.

“The concept of promoting top-caliber sport in the U.S. and delivering it to vast audiences is one that perfectly aligns with the goals of both Wellington International and the Rolex Series,” said Michael Stone, President of Wellington International. “The 2025 season at Wellington International is promising to be one filled with world-class talent and unforgettable sport. We are thrilled to have the US Equestrian Open of Jumping and the Rolex Series come together to make our finale event the best we’ve ever seen and help us deliver it to the world.”

The US Equestrian Open Final will take place on Saturday, March 29, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, under the lights at Wellington International for the final major event of the winter season.

