US Equestrian to Aid Recovery Efforts in California

Lexington, Ky. - In the wake of the devastating LA fires, USEF is working closely with relief organizations in the area to provide much needed funds and aid to support rescue and recovery efforts. If you are interested in joining our efforts, please donate here. 100% of your donation goes to supporting emergency relief efforts now and in the future.

When natural disasters, like the current wildfires in California, occur, US Equestrian connects as soon as possible with professionals and non-profit organizations that are aiding the horses and the equestrian community in the local area to provide access to needed funds.

Developed in 2005 during the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund helps ensure horses’ safety and well-being. Since its inception, the fund has distributed more than $700,000 to help with disaster recovery and preparedness for horses including but not limited to the impacts of hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, blizzards, and fires.

Money donated to the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund is dedicated for the specific purpose of helping in moments of need. In 2024, US Equestrian awarded grants to organizations aiding the equestrian populations following three separate natural disasters (Texas wildfires, California wildfires, and Hurricane Helene).

If you wish to donate, you can visit our website at https://www.usef.org/donate and choose the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund in the dropdown menu.