US Equestrian Safety Awareness Week to Continue in 2024

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the continuation of the US Equestrian Safety Awareness Week, reaffirming the organization’s commitment to promoting safety within equestrian sport.

Scheduled to take place September 16-22, 2024, this annual week-long campaign serves to raise awareness and educate members and fans on the importance of prioritizing safety, the use of safety products, and best practices for safe riding.

Throughout the week, US Equestrian will collaborate with industry leaders to provide educational resources, industry standard updates and research, original content stories, and discounts on safety products provided by brand partners of Safety Awareness Week.

“Safety is a paramount concern for US Equestrian,” states US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “It’s imperative our members prioritize their safety when riding and interacting with horses. The information and resources provided during Safety Awareness Week are vital in our continued efforts to keep our community informed and safe when participating in the sport.”

In 2023, Safety Awareness Week was supported by US Equestrian Partners Charles Owen, Dover Saddlery, and SmartPak with other major support being provided from safety product brands.

This year, members and fans will have multiple opportunities to access educational content and information on product discounts by tuning into US Equestrian’s social media channels, Equestrian Weekly, and other platforms during the campaign.

If you are a retailer or helmet manufacturer and are interested in participating during Safety Awareness Week this year, please contact Ali Kicklighter at [email protected].