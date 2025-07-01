US Equestrian Remembers Catch Me, the 2016 National Horse of the Year

Lexington, Ky. – The board of directors and staff at US Equestrian would like to extend our condolences to all those who loved Catch Me, the 2016 USEF National Horse of the Year. Catch Me, fondly known as “Snoopy,” passed on Friday, June 27, at the age of 18 due to complications from colic.

Photo Credit: WIHS

“Catch Me was the most remarkable horse that I ever owned,” said owner Becky Gochman. “He was both competitive and kind. Scott Stewart showed him exclusively for the first year we had him. He loved to show off and although at first I didn’t think I could stay with his jump, when I finally got the chance to ride him I found him to not only have the softest mouth ever, but also the smoothest jump ever, keeping me safely in the tack, even when he was trying extra hard.

“Children loved him as the cute Breyer Horse they could play with, and both professionals and amateurs in the industry loved him for being so correct in form. What a super horse Snoopy was, with an extra special style in the ring and an extra personality to match,” she continued.

Snoopy was known for both his competitive dominance and his resilience. David and Becky Gochman purchased the Holsteiner gelding from Lisa Cudahey, and his early training came from Cookie Beck and Crystal Knight. He showed promise in the hunter ring but was sidelined in 2015 when a case of botulism almost took his life. After patient rehabilitation from Terence Prunty, Snoopy returned to indoor championships late in the 2015 season. The following year, he partnered with Scott Stewart to win the WCHR Palm Beach Hunter Spectacular, and won championships at the Hampton Classic, Capital Challenge, Pennsylvania National, Washington International, and the National Horse Show.

Snoopy was inducted into the EQUUS Horse Stars Hall of Fame in 2017, the same year he won championships at the Hampton Classic, Capital Challenge, and the National Horse Show.

He was named National Show Hunter Hall of Fame Horse of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

After his breakout 2016 season, Snoopy remained partnered with Stewart in the high performance hunters and owner Becky Gochman in the amateur owner hunters. He maintained consistent success in both divisions and even repeated his WCHR Palm Beach Hunter Spectacular victory in 2017. In addition to many other tricolors in his career, Snoopy earned championships at the Hampton Classic in 2018 and 2021, Capital Challenge in 2018, 2019, and 2021, Washington International in 2018, 2019, and 2021, National Horse Show in 2018 and 2019, Devon in 2019 and 2023, and Upperville in 2019 and 2021.

He was immortalized with a Breyer horse in his image in 2019.

“Catch Me will remain legendary not only for his many accomplishments in the hunter ring, but for his amazing comeback story after his battle with botulism,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “He will be remembered as a consistent stand out champion in the competition ring and an inspiration for many riders and young fans.”