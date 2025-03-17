Search
US Equestrian Recognizes Team Horse Owners Across FEI Disciplines

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Mar 17, 2025, 3:45 PM

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian extends its gratitude and appreciation to the following horse owners for their commitment to the U.S. Equestrian Teams at all levels through the 2024 competition year, highlighted by the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Combinations representing the U.S. on teams produced numerous top results and achievements with combinations fielded at more than 40 team events and 19 team podium finishes across all disciplines.  

DRESSAGE 

Olympic Games 
Alice Tarjan – Jane 
Four Winds Farm – Suppenkasper  
Zen Elite Equestrian Center – Helix  
Zen Elite Equestrian Center – Zen Elite’s Bohemian / Traveling Reserve 
Anna Buffini – Fiontini / Short List  
Jennifer Huber and Katherine Bateson-Chandler – Haute Couture / Short List  
P.J. Rizvi – Hansel / Short List  
Janet Simile – Fire Fly / Short List  
Zen Elite Equestrian Center – Lars Van De Hoenderheiden / Short List  

Wellington CDIO3* 
Ann Romney – Jubi’s Tenacity  
Diamante Farms – Duenensee 
Joppe Partners, LLC – Joppe K 
Premiere Sport Horses – Elian Royal  

Wellington CDIOU25 
Coalcyn Equestrian LLC – Goldenboy Vinckenburg 
Dorriah Rogers – Chanel 
Siena Harris-Gissler – Status Royal Old  

Rotterdam CDIO5* 
Diamante Farms – Duenensee 
Jennifer Huber and Katherine Bateson-Chandler – Haute Couture  
P.J. Rizvi – Hansel  

Aachen CDIO5* 
Alice Tarjan – Jane 
Anna Buffini – Fiontini  
Janet Simile – Fire Fly  
Zen Elite Equestrian Center – Zen Elite’s Bohemian  

European Young Rider Tour 
Alicia Berger – Aquan Marin 
Kat Fuqua – Dreamgirl  
Nash Gagnon – Happy Texas Moonlight  

European U25 Tour 
Premiere Sport Horses – Elian Royal 
Siena Harris-Gissler – Status Royal Old   

FEI World Breeding Championships 
Alice Tarjan – Orado 
Helen Stacy – G.Q. 
Lauren Fisher – MSJ for VIPs  

 

EVENTING 

Olympic Games 
Annie Goodwin Syndicate – Fedarman B 
Carol Stephens – QC Diamantaire / Traveling Alternate 
Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, Deniz Pamukcu – HSH Blake   
Off The Record Syndicate – Off The Record 
The Diabolo Group – Diabolo  
The Nutcracker Syndicate – Cooley Nutcracker 

European Development Tour 
Alyssa Phillips and Julie Phillips – Oskar 
Andy Hoff, Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, Caroline Pamukcu – She’s The One 
Black Flag Option, LLC – Corvett 
Cassie Sanger – Fernhill Zoro 
Jenny Caras and Jerry Hollis – Sommersby  
Molly Duda – Disco Traveler  
Redfield King’s HX Group – King’s Especiale  

Military Boekelo CCIO4*-NC-L 
Cassie Sanger – Redfield Fyre 
Hallie Coon and Helen Coon – Cute Girl 
Mary Bess Davis – Imperio Magic  
The Possante Group – Possante 

CHIO Aachen CCIO4-S 
Alliston Equestrian and Ric Plummer – Karma  
Alyssa Phillips and Julie Phillips – Oskar 
Hallie Coon and Helen Coon – Cute Girl  
Ocala Horse Properties – Shanroe Cooley 

 

JUMPING 

Olympic Games 
Bonne Chance Farm & McLain Ward – Ilex  
Kent Farrington LLC – Greya 
Signe Ostby – Caracole de la Roque 
St. Bride’s Farm – Baloutinue 

CSIO5* LLN Abu Dhabi  
Debbie Smith – Carissimo 25 
Descanso Farm – Cloud 39 
Hi Hopes Farm LLC – Gelvera 
Southern Arches LLC – Garant 

CSIO5* LLN Ocala  
Beechwood Stables LLC – Callas 
Debbie Smith – Carissimo 25 
Haity McNerney – Landon 
St. Bride’s Farm – Baloutinue 

CSIO5* Rome 
Chansonette Farm LLC – Argan De Beliard 
Debbie Smith – Carissimo 25 
Hi Hopes Farm LLC – Gelvera 
Signe Ostby – Caracole de la Roque 

CSIO5* La Baule 
Chansonette Farm LLC – Argan De Beliard 
Debbie Smith – Carissimo 25 
Haity McNerney – Landon 
Signe Ostby – Caracole de la Roque 

CSIO5* LLN Rotterdam 
Beechwood Stables LLC – Callas 
Southern Arches LLC – Garant 
St. Bride’s Farm – Baloutinue 
Stone Hill Farm – Don Juan van de Donkhoeve 

CSIO5* Aachen 
Bonne Chance Farm & McLain Ward – Ilex 
Grant Road Partners, LLC – Out of the Blue SCF 
Marigold Sporthorses, LLC – Acota M 
St. Bride’s Farm – Baloutinue 

CSIO5* Falsterbo 
Gochman Sport Horse LLC – Cosmos BH 
Starlight Farms 1 LLC – Origa V/H Zuid-Pajottenland 
Storm Ridge Capital LLC and Ashland Farm– Keeneland 
The Carissimo Group – Carissimo 25 

CSIO5* Dublin 
Beechwood Stables LLC – Callas 
Old Oak Group – Ben 431 
Storm Ridge Capital LLC and Ashland Farm – Keeneland 
The Carissimo Group – Carissimo 25 

CSIO5* LLN Final Barcelona 
5 Star Partners – Ikigai 
Old Oak Group – Ben 431 
St. Bride’s Farm – Dorado 212 
Storm Ridge Capital LLC and Ashland Farm – Keeneland 
The Carissimo Group – Carissimo 25 

CSIO4* Wellington 
Bonne Chance Farm & McLain Ward – Ilex 
Cherry Knoll Farm – Bisquetta 
Signe Ostby – Caracole de la Roque 
The Exquisite Group – Exquise Du Pachis 

CSIO3* Kronenberg 
Gut Einhaus, LLC – Good Morning B 
Hillside Farm LLC – Aventador 5 
Serenity Farm – Gideon 
Stephex Stables & Vital Van Ham – Kashmir Van D’Oude Pastory 

CSIO3* Roeser 
Elena Haas – Claude 
Hillside Farm LLC – Aventador 5 
Serenity Farm – Gideon 
Stephex Stables & Vital Van Ham – Kashmir Van D’Oude Pastory 

CSIO3* Vejer de la Frontera 
Horseshoe Bend Sales – Jirenze 
Kurt Hiler – Obora’s Chloe 
Van Shadow Stables LLC – Cream Couleur Z 
The Exquisite Group – Exquise Du Pachis 

CSIOY Nations Cup Final Lier 
Elan Farms – Ballyoskill Big Bucks 
Laurel Walker – Armani 
MDHT Equestrian, LLC – High Hopes SFN 
Mitchell Equine, LLC – Chuck Bass 
Postage Stamp Farm, LLC – Darius De Kezeg Z 

CSIOJ Nations Cup Final Lier 
Marigold Sporthorses, LLC – Cocolina 
PBC Equine Investments LLC – Bodega Semilly 
Reese Merna – Havanna C2 
Rendezvous Farm – O’Mega H & DB 
Skyline Sporthorses, LLC – Helium 

 

PARA DRESSAGE 

Paralympic Games 
Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina 
Fiona Howard – Diamond Dunes 
Karin Flint – Fan Tastico H 
NorCordia USA and Kate Shoemaker – Vianne 

Wellington CPEDI3* 
Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina 
Cynthia Screnci – Sir Chipoli 
Elizabeth De Lavalette and Nicolas Da Lavalette – Sixth Sense   
Elizabeth Bagsby, Sharon Day, Fiona Howard, Julian Howard – Fleuresse 4 

Wellington CPEDI3* 
Elizabeth De Lavalette and Nicolas Da Lavalette – Sixth Sense   
Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina 
Cynthia Screnci – Sir Chipoli 
Elizabeth Bagsby, Sharon Day, Fiona Howard, Julian Howard – Fleuresse 4 

Ocala CPEDI3* 
Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina 
Elizabeth De Lavalette and Nicolas Da Lavalette – Sixth Sense 
Fiona Howard – Colijn 
Karin Flint – Fan Tastico H 

Fountainbleau CPEDI3* 
Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina  
Fiona Howard – Jagger 
NorCordia USA and Kate Shoemaker – Vianne 

Hagen CPEDI3* 
Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina 
Elizabeth De Lavalette and Nicolas Da Lavalette – Sixth Sense  
Fiona Howard, Dressage Family LLC, Sharon Day, Julian Howard   – Diamond Dunes 
NorCordia USA and Kate Shoemaker – Vianne 

Manheim CPEDI3* 
Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley - Floratina 
Elizabeth De Lavalette and Nicolas Da Lavalette – Sixth Sense  
Fiona Howard, Dressage Family LLC, Sharon Day, Julian Howard  – Diamond Dunes 
NorCordia USA and Kate Shoemaker – Vianne 

Tryon CPEDI3* 
Cynthia Screnci – Sir Chipoli  
Devon Kane, Georgina Bloomberg, and Terri Kane – Bell Bottoms 
Karin Flint – Fan Tastico H  
Fiona Howard - Colijn 

 

ENDURANCE 

World Championship 
Denis Pesce – Favailas Marechal 
Heather Reynolds and Jeremy Reynolds – Treasured Moments 
Holly Corcoran – Lorienn  
Jose Ortega – Madjule 
Marilyn LeMoine Pesce – Favailas Marechal  
Valerie Kanavy – Juno Im Gold 

 

DRIVING 

Four in Hand World Championship 
Chester Weber – First Edition  
Chester Weber – Julius V  
Chester Weber – Kadora  
Chester Weber – Kasper D  
Chester Weber – Reno  

Four in Hand World Championship 
Chester Weber – Gouveneur 
James Fairclough – Bento V   
James Fairclough – Dapper  
James Fairclough – Hendrik  
James Fairclough – Lothario I&S  

Single World Championship 
Jennifer Matheson – Katydid Duchess  
Leslie Berndl – Impressive 
Raymond Helmuth – Kendro  
 

VAULTING 

World Championship 
Caroline Morse – Grasshopper AF / Individual Female 
Carolyn Bland – Eldoctro / Squad 
Claudia Petersohn – Dorian / Individual Male  
Club Ippico Monzese A.S.D. – Rosenstolz 99 / Individual Female 
Dimitri Suhner – Bellmiro / Individual Female 
Emily Rose – Eldoctro / Squad 
Gudrun Lenz – Corocoro 2 / Pas de Deux 
Jana Leib – Caretes Auhoern / Individual Male 
Jana Morse – Grasshopper AF / Individual Female 
Raelyn Snyder – Lightning / Pas de Deux & Individual Male 

