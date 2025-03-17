US Equestrian Recognizes Team Horse Owners Across FEI Disciplines

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian extends its gratitude and appreciation to the following horse owners for their commitment to the U.S. Equestrian Teams at all levels through the 2024 competition year, highlighted by the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Combinations representing the U.S. on teams produced numerous top results and achievements with combinations fielded at more than 40 team events and 19 team podium finishes across all disciplines.

DRESSAGE

Olympic Games

Alice Tarjan – Jane

Four Winds Farm – Suppenkasper

Zen Elite Equestrian Center – Helix

Zen Elite Equestrian Center – Zen Elite’s Bohemian / Traveling Reserve

Anna Buffini – Fiontini / Short List

Jennifer Huber and Katherine Bateson-Chandler – Haute Couture / Short List

P.J. Rizvi – Hansel / Short List

Janet Simile – Fire Fly / Short List

Zen Elite Equestrian Center – Lars Van De Hoenderheiden / Short List

Wellington CDIO3*

Ann Romney – Jubi’s Tenacity

Diamante Farms – Duenensee

Joppe Partners, LLC – Joppe K

Premiere Sport Horses – Elian Royal

Wellington CDIOU25

Coalcyn Equestrian LLC – Goldenboy Vinckenburg

Dorriah Rogers – Chanel

Siena Harris-Gissler – Status Royal Old

Rotterdam CDIO5*

Diamante Farms – Duenensee

Jennifer Huber and Katherine Bateson-Chandler – Haute Couture

P.J. Rizvi – Hansel

Aachen CDIO5*

Alice Tarjan – Jane

Anna Buffini – Fiontini

Janet Simile – Fire Fly

Zen Elite Equestrian Center – Zen Elite’s Bohemian

European Young Rider Tour

Alicia Berger – Aquan Marin

Kat Fuqua – Dreamgirl

Nash Gagnon – Happy Texas Moonlight

European U25 Tour

Premiere Sport Horses – Elian Royal

Siena Harris-Gissler – Status Royal Old

FEI World Breeding Championships

Alice Tarjan – Orado

Helen Stacy – G.Q.

Lauren Fisher – MSJ for VIPs

EVENTING

Olympic Games

Annie Goodwin Syndicate – Fedarman B

Carol Stephens – QC Diamantaire / Traveling Alternate

Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, Deniz Pamukcu – HSH Blake

Off The Record Syndicate – Off The Record

The Diabolo Group – Diabolo

The Nutcracker Syndicate – Cooley Nutcracker

European Development Tour

Alyssa Phillips and Julie Phillips – Oskar

Andy Hoff, Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, Caroline Pamukcu – She’s The One

Black Flag Option, LLC – Corvett

Cassie Sanger – Fernhill Zoro

Jenny Caras and Jerry Hollis – Sommersby

Molly Duda – Disco Traveler

Redfield King’s HX Group – King’s Especiale

Military Boekelo CCIO4*-NC-L

Cassie Sanger – Redfield Fyre

Hallie Coon and Helen Coon – Cute Girl

Mary Bess Davis – Imperio Magic

The Possante Group – Possante

CHIO Aachen CCIO4-S

Alliston Equestrian and Ric Plummer – Karma

Alyssa Phillips and Julie Phillips – Oskar

Hallie Coon and Helen Coon – Cute Girl

Ocala Horse Properties – Shanroe Cooley

JUMPING

Olympic Games

Bonne Chance Farm & McLain Ward – Ilex

Kent Farrington LLC – Greya

Signe Ostby – Caracole de la Roque

St. Bride’s Farm – Baloutinue

CSIO5* LLN Abu Dhabi

Debbie Smith – Carissimo 25

Descanso Farm – Cloud 39

Hi Hopes Farm LLC – Gelvera

Southern Arches LLC – Garant

CSIO5* LLN Ocala

Beechwood Stables LLC – Callas

Debbie Smith – Carissimo 25

Haity McNerney – Landon

St. Bride’s Farm – Baloutinue

CSIO5* Rome

Chansonette Farm LLC – Argan De Beliard

Debbie Smith – Carissimo 25

Hi Hopes Farm LLC – Gelvera

Signe Ostby – Caracole de la Roque

CSIO5* La Baule

Chansonette Farm LLC – Argan De Beliard

Debbie Smith – Carissimo 25

Haity McNerney – Landon

Signe Ostby – Caracole de la Roque

CSIO5* LLN Rotterdam

Beechwood Stables LLC – Callas

Southern Arches LLC – Garant

St. Bride’s Farm – Baloutinue

Stone Hill Farm – Don Juan van de Donkhoeve

CSIO5* Aachen

Bonne Chance Farm & McLain Ward – Ilex

Grant Road Partners, LLC – Out of the Blue SCF

Marigold Sporthorses, LLC – Acota M

St. Bride’s Farm – Baloutinue

CSIO5* Falsterbo

Gochman Sport Horse LLC – Cosmos BH

Starlight Farms 1 LLC – Origa V/H Zuid-Pajottenland

Storm Ridge Capital LLC and Ashland Farm– Keeneland

The Carissimo Group – Carissimo 25

CSIO5* Dublin

Beechwood Stables LLC – Callas

Old Oak Group – Ben 431

Storm Ridge Capital LLC and Ashland Farm – Keeneland

The Carissimo Group – Carissimo 25

CSIO5* LLN Final Barcelona

5 Star Partners – Ikigai

Old Oak Group – Ben 431

St. Bride’s Farm – Dorado 212

Storm Ridge Capital LLC and Ashland Farm – Keeneland

The Carissimo Group – Carissimo 25

CSIO4* Wellington

Bonne Chance Farm & McLain Ward – Ilex

Cherry Knoll Farm – Bisquetta

Signe Ostby – Caracole de la Roque

The Exquisite Group – Exquise Du Pachis

CSIO3* Kronenberg

Gut Einhaus, LLC – Good Morning B

Hillside Farm LLC – Aventador 5

Serenity Farm – Gideon

Stephex Stables & Vital Van Ham – Kashmir Van D’Oude Pastory

CSIO3* Roeser

Elena Haas – Claude

Hillside Farm LLC – Aventador 5

Serenity Farm – Gideon

Stephex Stables & Vital Van Ham – Kashmir Van D’Oude Pastory

CSIO3* Vejer de la Frontera

Horseshoe Bend Sales – Jirenze

Kurt Hiler – Obora’s Chloe

Van Shadow Stables LLC – Cream Couleur Z

The Exquisite Group – Exquise Du Pachis

CSIOY Nations Cup Final Lier

Elan Farms – Ballyoskill Big Bucks

Laurel Walker – Armani

MDHT Equestrian, LLC – High Hopes SFN

Mitchell Equine, LLC – Chuck Bass

Postage Stamp Farm, LLC – Darius De Kezeg Z

CSIOJ Nations Cup Final Lier

Marigold Sporthorses, LLC – Cocolina

PBC Equine Investments LLC – Bodega Semilly

Reese Merna – Havanna C2

Rendezvous Farm – O’Mega H & DB

Skyline Sporthorses, LLC – Helium

PARA DRESSAGE

Paralympic Games

Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina

Fiona Howard – Diamond Dunes

Karin Flint – Fan Tastico H

NorCordia USA and Kate Shoemaker – Vianne

Wellington CPEDI3*

Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina

Cynthia Screnci – Sir Chipoli

Elizabeth De Lavalette and Nicolas Da Lavalette – Sixth Sense

Elizabeth Bagsby, Sharon Day, Fiona Howard, Julian Howard – Fleuresse 4

Wellington CPEDI3*

Elizabeth De Lavalette and Nicolas Da Lavalette – Sixth Sense

Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina

Cynthia Screnci – Sir Chipoli

Elizabeth Bagsby, Sharon Day, Fiona Howard, Julian Howard – Fleuresse 4

Ocala CPEDI3*

Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina

Elizabeth De Lavalette and Nicolas Da Lavalette – Sixth Sense

Fiona Howard – Colijn

Karin Flint – Fan Tastico H

Fountainbleau CPEDI3*

Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina

Fiona Howard – Jagger

NorCordia USA and Kate Shoemaker – Vianne

Hagen CPEDI3*

Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina

Elizabeth De Lavalette and Nicolas Da Lavalette – Sixth Sense

Fiona Howard, Dressage Family LLC, Sharon Day, Julian Howard – Diamond Dunes

NorCordia USA and Kate Shoemaker – Vianne

Manheim CPEDI3*

Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley - Floratina

Elizabeth De Lavalette and Nicolas Da Lavalette – Sixth Sense

Fiona Howard, Dressage Family LLC, Sharon Day, Julian Howard – Diamond Dunes

NorCordia USA and Kate Shoemaker – Vianne

Tryon CPEDI3*

Cynthia Screnci – Sir Chipoli

Devon Kane, Georgina Bloomberg, and Terri Kane – Bell Bottoms

Karin Flint – Fan Tastico H

Fiona Howard - Colijn

ENDURANCE

World Championship

Denis Pesce – Favailas Marechal

Heather Reynolds and Jeremy Reynolds – Treasured Moments

Holly Corcoran – Lorienn

Jose Ortega – Madjule

Marilyn LeMoine Pesce – Favailas Marechal

Valerie Kanavy – Juno Im Gold

DRIVING

Four in Hand World Championship

Chester Weber – First Edition

Chester Weber – Julius V

Chester Weber – Kadora

Chester Weber – Kasper D

Chester Weber – Reno

Four in Hand World Championship

Chester Weber – Gouveneur

James Fairclough – Bento V

James Fairclough – Dapper

James Fairclough – Hendrik

James Fairclough – Lothario I&S

Single World Championship

Jennifer Matheson – Katydid Duchess

Leslie Berndl – Impressive

Raymond Helmuth – Kendro



VAULTING