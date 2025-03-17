US Equestrian Recognizes Team Horse Owners Across FEI Disciplines

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian extends its gratitude and appreciation to the following horse owners for their commitment to the U.S. Equestrian Teams at all levels through the 2024 competition year, highlighted by the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Combinations representing the U.S. on teams produced numerous top results and achievements with combinations fielded at more than 40 team events and 19 team podium finishes across all disciplines.
DRESSAGE
Olympic Games
Alice Tarjan – Jane
Four Winds Farm – Suppenkasper
Zen Elite Equestrian Center – Helix
Zen Elite Equestrian Center – Zen Elite’s Bohemian / Traveling Reserve
Anna Buffini – Fiontini / Short List
Jennifer Huber and Katherine Bateson-Chandler – Haute Couture / Short List
P.J. Rizvi – Hansel / Short List
Janet Simile – Fire Fly / Short List
Zen Elite Equestrian Center – Lars Van De Hoenderheiden / Short List
Wellington CDIO3*
Ann Romney – Jubi’s Tenacity
Diamante Farms – Duenensee
Joppe Partners, LLC – Joppe K
Premiere Sport Horses – Elian Royal
Wellington CDIOU25
Coalcyn Equestrian LLC – Goldenboy Vinckenburg
Dorriah Rogers – Chanel
Siena Harris-Gissler – Status Royal Old
Rotterdam CDIO5*
Diamante Farms – Duenensee
Jennifer Huber and Katherine Bateson-Chandler – Haute Couture
P.J. Rizvi – Hansel
Aachen CDIO5*
Alice Tarjan – Jane
Anna Buffini – Fiontini
Janet Simile – Fire Fly
Zen Elite Equestrian Center – Zen Elite’s Bohemian
European Young Rider Tour
Alicia Berger – Aquan Marin
Kat Fuqua – Dreamgirl
Nash Gagnon – Happy Texas Moonlight
European U25 Tour
Premiere Sport Horses – Elian Royal
Siena Harris-Gissler – Status Royal Old
FEI World Breeding Championships
Alice Tarjan – Orado
Helen Stacy – G.Q.
Lauren Fisher – MSJ for VIPs
EVENTING
Olympic Games
Annie Goodwin Syndicate – Fedarman B
Carol Stephens – QC Diamantaire / Traveling Alternate
Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, Deniz Pamukcu – HSH Blake
Off The Record Syndicate – Off The Record
The Diabolo Group – Diabolo
The Nutcracker Syndicate – Cooley Nutcracker
European Development Tour
Alyssa Phillips and Julie Phillips – Oskar
Andy Hoff, Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, Caroline Pamukcu – She’s The One
Black Flag Option, LLC – Corvett
Cassie Sanger – Fernhill Zoro
Jenny Caras and Jerry Hollis – Sommersby
Molly Duda – Disco Traveler
Redfield King’s HX Group – King’s Especiale
Military Boekelo CCIO4*-NC-L
Cassie Sanger – Redfield Fyre
Hallie Coon and Helen Coon – Cute Girl
Mary Bess Davis – Imperio Magic
The Possante Group – Possante
CHIO Aachen CCIO4-S
Alliston Equestrian and Ric Plummer – Karma
Alyssa Phillips and Julie Phillips – Oskar
Hallie Coon and Helen Coon – Cute Girl
Ocala Horse Properties – Shanroe Cooley
JUMPING
Olympic Games
Bonne Chance Farm & McLain Ward – Ilex
Kent Farrington LLC – Greya
Signe Ostby – Caracole de la Roque
St. Bride’s Farm – Baloutinue
CSIO5* LLN Abu Dhabi
Debbie Smith – Carissimo 25
Descanso Farm – Cloud 39
Hi Hopes Farm LLC – Gelvera
Southern Arches LLC – Garant
CSIO5* LLN Ocala
Beechwood Stables LLC – Callas
Debbie Smith – Carissimo 25
Haity McNerney – Landon
St. Bride’s Farm – Baloutinue
CSIO5* Rome
Chansonette Farm LLC – Argan De Beliard
Debbie Smith – Carissimo 25
Hi Hopes Farm LLC – Gelvera
Signe Ostby – Caracole de la Roque
CSIO5* La Baule
Chansonette Farm LLC – Argan De Beliard
Debbie Smith – Carissimo 25
Haity McNerney – Landon
Signe Ostby – Caracole de la Roque
CSIO5* LLN Rotterdam
Beechwood Stables LLC – Callas
Southern Arches LLC – Garant
St. Bride’s Farm – Baloutinue
Stone Hill Farm – Don Juan van de Donkhoeve
CSIO5* Aachen
Bonne Chance Farm & McLain Ward – Ilex
Grant Road Partners, LLC – Out of the Blue SCF
Marigold Sporthorses, LLC – Acota M
St. Bride’s Farm – Baloutinue
CSIO5* Falsterbo
Gochman Sport Horse LLC – Cosmos BH
Starlight Farms 1 LLC – Origa V/H Zuid-Pajottenland
Storm Ridge Capital LLC and Ashland Farm– Keeneland
The Carissimo Group – Carissimo 25
CSIO5* Dublin
Beechwood Stables LLC – Callas
Old Oak Group – Ben 431
Storm Ridge Capital LLC and Ashland Farm – Keeneland
The Carissimo Group – Carissimo 25
CSIO5* LLN Final Barcelona
5 Star Partners – Ikigai
Old Oak Group – Ben 431
St. Bride’s Farm – Dorado 212
Storm Ridge Capital LLC and Ashland Farm – Keeneland
The Carissimo Group – Carissimo 25
CSIO4* Wellington
Bonne Chance Farm & McLain Ward – Ilex
Cherry Knoll Farm – Bisquetta
Signe Ostby – Caracole de la Roque
The Exquisite Group – Exquise Du Pachis
CSIO3* Kronenberg
Gut Einhaus, LLC – Good Morning B
Hillside Farm LLC – Aventador 5
Serenity Farm – Gideon
Stephex Stables & Vital Van Ham – Kashmir Van D’Oude Pastory
CSIO3* Roeser
Elena Haas – Claude
Hillside Farm LLC – Aventador 5
Serenity Farm – Gideon
Stephex Stables & Vital Van Ham – Kashmir Van D’Oude Pastory
CSIO3* Vejer de la Frontera
Horseshoe Bend Sales – Jirenze
Kurt Hiler – Obora’s Chloe
Van Shadow Stables LLC – Cream Couleur Z
The Exquisite Group – Exquise Du Pachis
CSIOY Nations Cup Final Lier
Elan Farms – Ballyoskill Big Bucks
Laurel Walker – Armani
MDHT Equestrian, LLC – High Hopes SFN
Mitchell Equine, LLC – Chuck Bass
Postage Stamp Farm, LLC – Darius De Kezeg Z
CSIOJ Nations Cup Final Lier
Marigold Sporthorses, LLC – Cocolina
PBC Equine Investments LLC – Bodega Semilly
Reese Merna – Havanna C2
Rendezvous Farm – O’Mega H & DB
Skyline Sporthorses, LLC – Helium
PARA DRESSAGE
Paralympic Games
Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina
Fiona Howard – Diamond Dunes
Karin Flint – Fan Tastico H
NorCordia USA and Kate Shoemaker – Vianne
Wellington CPEDI3*
Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina
Cynthia Screnci – Sir Chipoli
Elizabeth De Lavalette and Nicolas Da Lavalette – Sixth Sense
Elizabeth Bagsby, Sharon Day, Fiona Howard, Julian Howard – Fleuresse 4
Wellington CPEDI3*
Elizabeth De Lavalette and Nicolas Da Lavalette – Sixth Sense
Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina
Cynthia Screnci – Sir Chipoli
Elizabeth Bagsby, Sharon Day, Fiona Howard, Julian Howard – Fleuresse 4
Ocala CPEDI3*
Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina
Elizabeth De Lavalette and Nicolas Da Lavalette – Sixth Sense
Fiona Howard – Colijn
Karin Flint – Fan Tastico H
Fountainbleau CPEDI3*
Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina
Fiona Howard – Jagger
NorCordia USA and Kate Shoemaker – Vianne
Hagen CPEDI3*
Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley – Floratina
Elizabeth De Lavalette and Nicolas Da Lavalette – Sixth Sense
Fiona Howard, Dressage Family LLC, Sharon Day, Julian Howard – Diamond Dunes
NorCordia USA and Kate Shoemaker – Vianne
Manheim CPEDI3*
Chloe Gasiorowski and Rowan O’Riley - Floratina
Elizabeth De Lavalette and Nicolas Da Lavalette – Sixth Sense
Fiona Howard, Dressage Family LLC, Sharon Day, Julian Howard – Diamond Dunes
NorCordia USA and Kate Shoemaker – Vianne
Tryon CPEDI3*
Cynthia Screnci – Sir Chipoli
Devon Kane, Georgina Bloomberg, and Terri Kane – Bell Bottoms
Karin Flint – Fan Tastico H
Fiona Howard - Colijn
ENDURANCE
World Championship
Denis Pesce – Favailas Marechal
Heather Reynolds and Jeremy Reynolds – Treasured Moments
Holly Corcoran – Lorienn
Jose Ortega – Madjule
Marilyn LeMoine Pesce – Favailas Marechal
Valerie Kanavy – Juno Im Gold
DRIVING
Four in Hand World Championship
Chester Weber – First Edition
Chester Weber – Julius V
Chester Weber – Kadora
Chester Weber – Kasper D
Chester Weber – Reno
Four in Hand World Championship
Chester Weber – Gouveneur
James Fairclough – Bento V
James Fairclough – Dapper
James Fairclough – Hendrik
James Fairclough – Lothario I&S
Single World Championship
Jennifer Matheson – Katydid Duchess
Leslie Berndl – Impressive
Raymond Helmuth – Kendro
VAULTING
World Championship
Caroline Morse – Grasshopper AF / Individual Female
Carolyn Bland – Eldoctro / Squad
Claudia Petersohn – Dorian / Individual Male
Club Ippico Monzese A.S.D. – Rosenstolz 99 / Individual Female
Dimitri Suhner – Bellmiro / Individual Female
Emily Rose – Eldoctro / Squad
Gudrun Lenz – Corocoro 2 / Pas de Deux
Jana Leib – Caretes Auhoern / Individual Male
Jana Morse – Grasshopper AF / Individual Female
Raelyn Snyder – Lightning / Pas de Deux & Individual Male