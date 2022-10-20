US Equestrian Opens Bid Process for Week 10 of the 2023-2027 Eventing Calendar

Lexington, Ky. - A bid process opened on Thursday, October 20 for Week 10 of the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar. This week is vacant on the calendar due to an event cancellation. The criteria is for one event to host the Advanced level in Area 3 on Week 10 for 2023-2027.

The bid process will be conducted in accordance with the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L & Advanced Policies and Procedures. The bidding will be open for two weeks and close on Thursday, November 3 at 5 p.m. ET. The applications will be reviewed by the Eventing Strategic Calendar Task Force who will make a recommendation to the Eventing Sport Committee. Final approval is given by the Board of Directors.

More information on how to bid, and the applicable forms can be found on the U.S. Eventing Calendar Process webpage. Inquiries and submission can be made to [email protected].

Further bid processes are in the approval process to re-open, namely weeks that have remained vacant on the calendar throughout the process. View the 2023-2027 Eventing Calendar here.