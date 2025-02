Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian members across the U.S. participated in the 2025 #USEFValentines campaign. The campaign continues to strengthen the 'Horse First' initiatives by asking members to send us why they love their horses. The horses submitted ranged from lesson ponies, to personal pets, to some of the top performing athletes in the sport. Happy Valentine's Day!

All photos were provided by those who sent in a submission.