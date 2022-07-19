US Equestrian Invites Competitions to Host 2023 USEF Western Equitation Medal Classes for Juniors and Adult Amateurs

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian has launched a new USEF Western Equitation Medal program for junior and adult amateur exhibitors, and we invite competition organizers to add these classes to their competitions in 2023.

US Equestrian is eager to expand this new program and grow competition opportunities for Western/reining seat equitation riders of all ages and look forward to working with you in this endeavor.

How USEF Western Equitation Medal Classes Work

Riders participating in a USEF Western Equitation Medal class will be asked to complete a rail phase and a pattern, both of which will count for 50% of the total score. The judge will determine whether the rail work or pattern work occurs first. Riders will perform work on the rail at a walk, jog, and three-beat lope both directions in the ring. Riders may also be asked to demonstrate backing up during the rail work. Set patterns will be used and can be found here. There are no breed restrictions for the USEF Western Equitation Medal classes.

Competitors who meet the horse recording and membership requirements outlined in GR11 of the USEF Rulebook will also be eligible to compete for Horse of the Year (HOTY) points for two new awards, USEF Western Equitation Adult Amateur Medal and USEF Western Equitation Junior Medal. At the end of the competition year, the top 10 ranked horses in the junior and the adult amateur divisions, respectively, will be awarded national honors at the annual Horse of the Year Awards.

Additional information about the program, including results, rankings, and rules, can be found here.

How To Add a USEF Western Equitation Medal Class

Organizers interested in hosting a USEF Western Equitation Medal class in 2023 should select the “Western Seat Equitation” box under “Divisions and Ratings” when renewing their license for the upcoming competition year. Then, add the junior and/or adult amateur medal classes to the competition schedule in the prize list. Competitions will receive USEF medals to distribute to the winner(s) following USEF’s receipt of the prize list.

Once the competition ends, competitions will pay a $10 medal class fee (one per rider) to USEF for both the junior and adult amateur sections through the post-competition report.

Questions?

Please direct any questions about the USEF Western Equitation Medal program to Nicole Zerbee, National Breeds & Non-FEI Disciplines Operations Manager, at [email protected].