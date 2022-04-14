US Equestrian Education Partners Prepare to Host Annual National Championships

Lexington, Ky. – As spring rolls in, the school year and competition season are wrapping up for the young athletes riding with US Equestrian’s education partners. There are six USEF-recognized education partners, all of which are dedicated to providing individuals attending scholastic and collegiate institutions with opportunities to participate in equestrian sport. They all offer a competitive program that includes a final championship event, incorporating either team or individual participation, or both. National championships are held at the end of the school year. Information about these competitions can be found below.

Learn more about scholastic and collegiate riding opportunities with this video in the US Equestrian Learning Center library.

American National Riding Commission Equitation National Championships

Discipline: Hunter Seat Equitation

Hackettstown, N.J.

April 14-16, 2022

The ANRC Equitation National Championships are an invitational team competition for college, junior, adult amateur, and ANRC alumni teams that join ANRC. There is no need to qualify!

The competition is judged and scored on equitation skills and sound horsemanship practices. The highest score in each phase will be awarded to the rider who demonstrates excellence in equitation and produces a smooth, cooperative performance exemplifying quality hunter movement both on the flat and over fences. The scores are added to produce both individual and team standings.

Learn more about the ANRC Equitation National Championships and follow the competition on social media by following ANRC on Facebook and Instagram.

Interscholastic Equestrian Association National Finals

Discipline: Hunter Seat Equitation, Dressage, Western/Reining Seat Equitation

Harrisburg, Pa.

April 28 – May 1, 2022

The IEA is open to student equestrians in grades 4-12 and is celebrating its 20th National Finals this year. Nearly 800 of the nation’s leading middle school and high school equestrian athletes will travel from across the United States to compete in the National Finals.

The IEA supports three disciplines – hunt seat, dressage, and Western equitation – and has grown to welcome 14,500 members representing 46 states. There is no need for any rider to own or lease a horse because competition horses are provided to the contestants at the host venues.

Learn more about the IEA National Finals and follow the competition on social media by following IEA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

National Collegiate Equestrian Association National Championships

Discipline: Jumping Seat Equitation, Western/Reining Seat Equitation

Ocala, Fla.

April 14-16, 2022

The NCEA National Championships are held in an exciting bracket format. The top eight teams in the country will compete for the title of NCEA National Champion Dual Discipline Team and four teams will compete for the title of NCEA National Champion Single Discipline Team.

Teams compete head-to-head with five riders in each of event: fences and flat for the jumping seat and reining and horsemanship for the Western events. The team that receives the most points will advance to the next day. Team competition begins on Thursday with the dual discipline quarterfinals. Friday brings the semifinals in both the dual discipline bracket and single discipline bracket. The conclusion of the event runs on Championship Saturday.

Learn more about the NCEA National Championships and follow the competition on social media by following NCEA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Intercollegiate Dressage Association National Championship

Discipline: Dressage

Lexington, Va.

April 22-24, 2022

The IDA offers organized competitions and the opportunity for students to make dressage part of their college experience. IDA is affordable and fun, with established teams across the United States and Canada. College students interested in dressage are encouraged to start teams at their schools.

Riders may compete as a collegiate team or as an individual, riding United States Dressage Federation tests from Introductory Level through First Level. Dressage seat equitation and a quiz challenge are also offered throughout the year leading to the championships in April.

Learn more about the IDA National Championship and follow the competition on social media by following IDA on Facebook and Instagram.

Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association National Championship

Discipline: Hunter Seat Equitation, Western/Reining Seat Equitation

Harrisburg, Pa.

May 5-8, 2022

The IHSA welcomes beginners through advanced riders in the hunter and Western disciplines to compete individually or on a team. All competitors at IHSA competition ride horses provided by the hosting college, eliminating the need for participants to own their own horse. This format fairly tests the horsemanship of the athletes. Divisions range from Beginner to the Open Division for the more experienced riders.

Learn more about the IHSA National Championship and follow the competition on social media by following IHSA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

United States Eventing Association Intercollegiate Eventing Championships

Discipline: Eventing

Fairburn, Ga.

May 21-22, 2022

In 2014, the USEA Board of Governors approved the creation of the Intercollegiate Eventing Program as an official program of the USEA. The program was established to provide a framework on which eventing teams and individual competitors could flourish at universities and colleges across the country. Collegiate athletic programs have been the training grounds for Olympians, amateur athletes, and professional athletes for generations. Enabling students to train in the Olympic sport of eventing is a natural addition.

Learn more about the USEA Intercollegiate Eventing Championships and follow the competition on social media by following USEA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.