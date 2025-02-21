US Equestrian Continues 20-Year Sponsorship with Markel

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is proud to announce our continued partnership with global specialty insurance provider, Markel, through the 2025 competition year. Markel has been a longstanding partner of US Equestrian for more than 20 years, supporting several national championships across the disciplines and have remained title sponsors of US Equestrian’s Young Horse and Developing Horse Dressage National Championships since 2004.

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

Markel will also continue their support as the Official Equine Insurance Sponsor of the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship. The championship will offer two finals, an East Coast Finals and West Coast Finals, as well as championships at the 3’3” and 3’6” heights for small and large hunters and athletes in age groups 15 & under and 16-17. In addition, Markel will remain the title sponsor of the Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships, held during the highly anticipated U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions each year. This annual national championship showcases the top rising athletes and horses across seventeen different championship divisions, ranging from Young Horse to Grand Prix. This year's championships will take place from August 18-24, in Wayne, Ill.



“Markel has partnered with US Equestrian on some of our most impactful programs for over two decades,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian. “This collaboration has played a pivotal role in the development of Young Horses and Developing athletes as they pursue excellence in the competition arena. We are proud to continue this valued partnership with Markel, building on our shared commitment to ensure the success of equestrian sport at every level.”



"We are honored to continue our sponsorship with US Equestrian," said Emily Springman, Managing Director at Markel. "Our mission has always been to help perpetuate the equestrian lifestyle and ensure the welfare of the horse is at the forefront of everything we do. Over the past two decades, Markel has worked closely with US Equestrian to develop and provide insurance products that help safeguard the equestrian community. Our solutions are designed to help protect the valuable assets of US Equestrian members, including their horses, equine businesses, and farms. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with US Equestrian and supporting the equestrian community with innovative and reliable insurance solutions.”

More information and dates for the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship can be found here. The Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championship(s) are held at the Markel Arena during the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions and more information on the championship can be found here.



For more information on partnerships with US Equestrian please contact Director of Sponsorship & Sales, Layson Griffin, at [email protected].



About Markel

Markel is a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), they operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, their portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, their insurance-linked securities operations. Markel’s broad array of capabilities and expertise allow them to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is their people—and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers, and clients—that differentiates Markel worldwide.