US Equestrian College Fair Presented by Upper Echelon Academy Returns to the 2023 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the US Equestrian College Fair presented by Upper Echelon Academy will return to the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East at Traverse City Horse Shows in Williamsburg, Mich. The competition runs June 27-July 1, 2023, and the fair will take place on Thursday, June 29, in the Cabana Coast Club next to the Turtle Creek Casino International Ring.

The US Equestrian College Fair presented by Upper Echelon Academy is free and open to the public and will offer youth and their families the opportunity to meet with representatives from college and universities from across the country that have equine academic programs and/or equestrian teams.

The following colleges and universities are confirmed for the college fair at Junior Hunter Finals – East:

Centenary University

Delaware Valley University

Intermont - Emory & Henry College

Keiser University

Otterbein University

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)

Sweet Briar College

University of Findlay

William Woods University

US Equestrian will also hold a college fair at the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West at Blenheim EquiSports in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., July 23-25. It will take place Monday, July 24, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. PT. Stay tuned for more details.

College Fair Booth Spaces Still Available

There are a limited number of booth spaces still available for colleges and universities with equine programs and/or equestrian teams at both the East and West college fairs! US Equestrian will provide the booth space, chairs, and tables at no cost to the institutions. Colleges/universities are responsible for bringing any printed materials, banners, tablecloths, etc. Interested programs for the East college fair should email Emily McSweeney at [email protected] for additional information. Interested programs for the West college fair should email Hattie Carter at [email protected].

Learn more about the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships here.

