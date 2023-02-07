US Equestrian and Charles Owen Announce Continued Partnership in 2023

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce its continued partnership with Charles Owen, which will continue as the Official Helmet Supplier of US Equestrian and an Official Supplier of the U.S. Equestrian Teams.

Charles Owen is a longtime leader in equestrian safety, and its helmets and body protectors are the choice of many athletes across disciplines. As an Official Supplier of US Equestrian Teams, Charles Owen will also provide its BodyBaseTM Pro shirts and helmet covers for U.S. Eventing Team members competing at FEI Nations Cup events and the Pan American Games in 2023.

“We’re so pleased to have Charles Owen continuing its longtime partnership with US Equestrian,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We share a commitment to safety in equestrian sport at all levels, and Charles Owen is at the forefront of improving technology to keep our athletes safe while participating in the sport they love.”

“We are proud to be announcing the renewal of the partnership between Charles Owen and US Equestrian,” said Alex Burek, Marketing Director for Charles Owen. “Our aim is to continue raising awareness of helmet and rider safety within the sport and look forward to working with US Equestrian to communicate this message. 2023 will be an exciting year for Charles Owen, so keep your eyes peeled for what is to come.”

About Charles Owen

Charles Owen has long been a name synonymous with safety and research in the equestrian industry. For over 110 years, the brand continues to produce industry-leading designs for riding helmets and body protectors through its sister brand Airowear. Made in Britain, Charles Owen products are sought after around the world in every equestrian discipline. www.charlesowen.com