US Equestrian Board of Directors Approves Rule Changes at the Mid-Year Board Meeting Designed to Improve Equine Welfare

Lexington, Ky. – In keeping with its ongoing commitment to equine welfare, US Equestrian advanced a number of rule changes and modifications at its mid-year meeting June 16 and 17 in Lexington, Ky. Directors heard updates on the organization’s strategic plan, the path to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, as well as its vision of continual enhancements to the welfare and integrity of equine sport.

General Rule Changes

GR402.1 Testing: The Board approved changes to this rule allowing the Federation to test hair in addition to blood and urine from horses. Hair testing allows regulators to detect certain prohibited substances such as barbiturates (including the euthanasia drug) more readily and for a considerably longer period of time than blood or urine. This change, effective July 1, 2025, is intended to help detect and discourage the use of banned substances. A full list of banned substances will be published prior to rule implementation.

GR843 Veterinary Services on Competition Grounds: This new rule that becomes effective December 1, 2025, will require veterinarians treating horses on competition grounds to register with the Federation, though it would not mandate they become US Equestrian members. The purpose of this change is to ensure event organizers have contact information for practicing veterinarians in the event they need to issue communication about disease outbreaks, biosecurity, and best practices for rule compliance.

Referred General Rule Changes

Changes to Chapter 3 regarding Hunter/Jumper competition mileage and points, GR803 regarding whip use, GR843 regarding blood on a horse, and GR848 regarding return to competition were referred to upcoming meetings later this year, as the Board wanted additional work on the proposals before voting.

Presidential Modifications

Under GR153, modifications to the application of Federation rules may be made by the President. These are applicable only for the duration of the current competition year and are intended to be followed by a formal rule-making process.

One Presidential Modification was approved and impacts two rules dealing with horse collapses at Hunter, Jumper, and Hunter/Jumper Competitions. The intent is to ensure our equine partners receive appropriate care and are fit to compete before they return to the ring after an unexplained collapse. This Presidential Modification will address our concerns about the impermissible administration of substances and ensures there is sufficient time for a licensed veterinarian to examine the horse and evaluate their fitness to compete.

Effective July 1, the following changes will apply:

GR122 Falls: Language will be added stating that “in the disciplines of Hunter, Jumper, Hunter Jumper Seat Equitation disciplines, a horse is considered to have fallen when, while it is not being ridden, any part of the horse’s body, except for the hooves, touches the ground or an obstacle and the ground, even if the horse stands back up afterward.”

GR849.8 Collapse Rule: This rule will be modified to state that any horse/pony who collapses at a Hunter, Jumper, or Hunter/Jumper competition is barred from competing for a minimum of seven (7) days afterward, and is not permitted on the grounds of a Federation-licensed competition during that time. The horse may compete again only if a licensed veterinarian files a form with the Federation attesting the horse has been examined and is fit to return to competition.

The return to competition form for horses after a collapse is available here. A list of frequently asked questions about the change is available here.

During US Equestrian’s horse welfare town hall held earlier in June, officials sought feedback on modifications to the collapse rule which would have barred a horse from return to competition for 14 days. Stakeholders expressed that a seven-day ban combined with required removal from the show grounds would likely be more effective. As the federation continues to consider possible welfare rule changes, we welcome additional input sent to [email protected].

Position Statements

The Board approved position statements for the organization on Equine Overuse and on Equine Safety and Welfare.

The Equine Safety and Welfare statement emphasizes US Equestrian’s commitment to ensuring horses are fit to compete, maintaining optimal conditions for equine welfare, increasing uniformity, integrity and clarify through oversight, providing lifetime care for horses, and sharing information that enhances safety for every horse, every day.

The Equine Overuse statement acknowledges the growth of competition calendars in several disciplines, which has resulted in more opportunities for horses to compete frequently. US Equestrian wants to make sure horses are assessed regularly for signs of discomfort related to overuse and that the highest standards of care and treatment are in place to protect them.

Other Noteworthy Rule Changes

Discipline-specific rule changes of note include:

All rule changes listed become effective December 1, 2025.