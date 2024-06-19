US Equestrian Board of Directors Approves Important Rule Changes and Begins Work on the Strategic Plan During 2024 Mid-Year Board Meeting

L-R: Directors Will Faudree, Allison Brock, Max Amaya

Lexington, Ky. - The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF or US Equestrian) held its annual Mid-Year Board of Directors meeting on June 17 and 18 in Lexington, Ky. During the meeting, the Directors heard updates from around the sport and made several important decisions that further the US Equestrian mission; to provide access to and increase participation in equestrian sports at all levels by ensuring fairness, safety, and enjoyment.

The Board acted on a round of rule change proposals at the Mid-Year meeting. Each rule change highlighted below will go into effect on December 1, 2024, for the 2025 competition year.

Equine Safety & Well-Being

The safety and well-being of horses remains a top priority for US Equestrian, and several of the proposed rule changes the Board considered support this goal. Among the proposals approved were three rule changes involving bio-security measures at competitions.

GR845.1 (076-23) requires USEF-licensed competitions that offer onsite stabling to have a documented isolation plan, a copy of which must be provided to USEF no later than 14 days prior to the start of the competition.

GR870 (072-23) and GR871 (073-23) mandate that all competition participants abide by and comply with biosecurity measures and equine health protocols imposed by USEF and competition management, and likewise, competition management must operate their competitions in accordance with all applicable USEF, local, state and federal animal health requirements.

Another important rule change approved by the Board involves a rewrite of GR838 (109-23) under the Welfare of the Horse Sub-Chapter. The rule provides an updated description of what constitutes unethical treatment of a horse and provides definitions for both “Participants” who are bound by the rule and a “Covered Horse” expanding the ability of USEF to protect horses. The rule change proposal went through an extensive review process. Stakeholders and affiliates across all breeds and disciplines provided feedback, which was instrumental in the creation of the final draft of the rule.

Other Noteworthy Rule Changes

Additional noteworthy rule changes that will be going into effect on December 1, 2024, include:

GR302.1 (077-23) requires that individuals conducting business with USEF either as a Competition Licensee or at least one owner of a farm or business registered with USEF, must be a USEF Active Competing Member in good standing.

GR201.2 (067-23) and GR411.1 (084-23) which remove references to paper application forms and medication report forms given that the submission of these forms now occurs electronically.

GR150 & GR1219 (078-23) define Official Video and restrict the review of video footage or other electronic media when making field-of-play decisions to only official, unaltered video unless stated otherwise in the breed or discipline division rules.

EV115.5 (194-23) provides a carve-out for Eventing competitions by allowing the Ground Jury and Technical Delegate to consider the use of unaltered video footage or still photography other than Official Video for making cross-country field-of-play decisions.

Board Directors work with staff to provide feedback on 2025-2028 strategic plan.

Referred Rule Change Proposals

Two rule change proposals, GR127.3 (066-23) regarding allowing mules to compete in Hunter and equitation, and GR074-23 (074-23) regarding mandatory reporting of febrile horses at competitions were referred to the September Board meeting to allow the proponents for each to provide additional information to the Board. Click here to view the referred rule change proposals.

2025-2028 Strategic Plan

On Tuesday, the Board participated in breakout workshop sessions focused on providing feedback on the working draft of the 2025-2028 strategic plan for USEF and the goals and strategies that underpin the plan. This proposed strategic plan will continue to undergo additional refinements before being presented to the Board for final approval in the fall and unveiled to the membership during next January’s 2025 Annual Meeting in Lexington, Ky.

Independent Director Election

Finally, the Board voted to retain Jon Kreitz for a successive four-year term as an Independent Director. His second term will run from January 2025 to January 2029.

Click here to view all rule changes approved at the 2024 Mid-Year Board meeting. For more information on USEF Rules, click here.