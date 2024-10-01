US Equestrian Awards Equine Disaster Relief Grant to Assist Horses Affected by Hurricane Helene

Lexington, Ky. – Following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene throughout the southeastern United States, US Equestrian is aiding work being done on the ground to help the ongoing recovery efforts.

Through the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund, US Equestrian is providing financial assistance to support the efforts in helping the equine population impacted by the destruction from the hurricane. Fleet of Angels has been awarded a $25,000 grant to further support their work in aiding the equestrian community across the impacted states.

©US Equestrian

“We are heartened by USEF’s grant. We hope that owners who are able to keep their horses safe, healthy, and happy are inspired by generous donors and organizations like USEF who support efforts to provide loving care and assistance for horses that are in crisis,” states Fleet of Angels Founder and Executive Director Elaine Nash. “USEF is an incredible organization that does so much for so many horse owners and their horses. We are grateful to be the recipient of a grant earmarked to help ‘the horses of Hurricane Helene’.

Nash noted that these funds will make a very meaningful impact on the lives of horses that have been severely affected by Hurricane Helene. Fleet of Angels will be involved in providing feed and care for horses the need help in the months (and potentially years) ahead.

Developed in 2005 during the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund helps ensure horses’ safety and well-being. Since its inception, the fund has received more than $1 million to assist equines of any breed prepare for and/or recover from disasters, which include but are not limited to hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, blizzards, and fires.

“Whenever natural disasters like Hurricane Helene leave a wake of destruction like we have come to see over the last week, it really drives home the reason we created the Disaster Relief Fund,” states US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “I am grateful to Fleet of Angels for the work they are doing to help horses displaced by this horrible storm. I also want to add my sincere thanks to everyone who has given to our Equine Disaster Relief Fund, which makes a grant like this possible. The equestrian community is always willing to give back in times of need, and I encourage our community at large to consider donating to the fund today so we can continue to help when disasters arise.”

With Hurricane Milton’s landfall arriving this week, US Equestrian will continue to evaluate opportunities to invest in organizations who are giving back to the equestrian community. As a reminder, any donation to the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund is dedicated for the specific purpose of helping in moments of need. If you wish to donate, you can visit our website at https://www.usef.org/donate and choose the USEF Equine Disaster Relief Fund in the dropdown menu.

*Release was updated on 10.10 to reflect a quote from Fleet of Angels.