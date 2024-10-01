US Equestrian Announces Zen Elite Equestrian Center as Presenting Sponsor of the 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series – East.

©Taylor Pence

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce that Zen Elite Equestrian Center will be the Presenting Sponsor of the 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series – East.



The 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series provides a highly anticipated, educational experience for ten (10) youth athletes to receive instruction and guidance from the industry's top dressage professionals. The 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series will be held January 3-5 in Wellington, Fla.



“Having Zen Elite Equestrian Center as the Presenting Sponsor of the 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series is exciting,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Zen Elite Equestrian Center prides itself on supporting the up-and-coming pipeline of dressage athletes and horses, which is something US Equestrian and the USEF Dressage Training Series aims to accomplish. We look forward to empowering young talent to shine in the Dressage arena and grow into accomplished high-performance athletes in the years to come.”



“At Zen Elite Equestrian Center, our mission is to nurture the development of both horse and rider, creating an environment where talent and dedication can thrive. We are honored to support the 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series – East as the Presenting Sponsor and to continue to play a role in fostering the next generation of dressage athletes. This partnership reflects our commitment to excellence and to advancing the sport of dressage from the grassroots to the highest levels of competition."



About Zen Elite Equestrian Center

Zen Elite Equestrian Center, located in Southwest Ranches, Florida, is a sanctuary where soul-soothing surroundings nurture the mind, body, and spirit of both horse and rider. Designed to elevate the equestrian experience, the center features unrivaled amenities, including 32 stalls, a 20,000-square-foot covered arena, and a spacious outdoor arena with premium ESI footing. Additional highlights include grass paddocks, a luxurious horse gym and spa, and access to top trainers specializing in dressage and jumping. Zen Elite provides the ideal environment for equestrians to pursue their goals, whether at the grassroots level or in top-tier competition.



Coming Soon: Zen Elite is expanding its vision with a stunning new 23-acre facility in Wellington, Florida, set to open soon. This premier location will serve as a hub for the continued development of Zen’s horses and riders.



For more information on becoming a USEF sponsor, please contact Layson Griffin at [email protected] or (859) 225-6942.