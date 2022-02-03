US Equestrian Announces USEF Opportunity Fund Partnership with Equerry / Co

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce Equerry / Co as a USEF Opportunity Fund Partner. Equerry / Co is a full-service equestrian marketing and website design agency based in the United Kingdom.

The USEF Opportunity Fund was established in January 2021 as part of USEF’s Community Outreach Program, an initiative dedicated to supporting organizations across the country that promote the positive impact horses can have within their local communities. The USEF Opportunity Fund is the grant-making branch of the initiative and supports recognized USEF Community Outreach Organizations, grassroots organizations that have met standards in equity, horse and human welfare, and mission of increasing access to horses, horse sports, and equine-based learning opportunities among under-served and under-represented communities.

As a member of the equestrian industry in the United States and abroad, Equerry / Co believes strongly in the mission of the USEF Opportunity Fund and has committed to pay a royalty fee to US Equestrian’s Opportunity Fund for each completed website project in 2022 to support the Fund. Equerry / Co has also committed to offering its services at a discounted rate to recognized USEF Community Outreach Organizations to further support and amplify the organizations’ important work in the industry.

“For our sport and industry to continue to grow, I believe we need to close the accessibility gap,” said Dr. Christine Bjerkan, founder of Equerry / Co. “Inspiring uptake to our sport from the top down is easy, as we’re already communicating with our target market, fellow or aspiring equestrians. Encouraging participation from those who for a long time have felt excluded, however, is difficult.”

“The focus of stakeholders within our industry should be to help develop devoted riders and nurture a connected, supportive community from the ground up,” said Dr. Bjerkan. “Here at Equerry / Co, our vision is for people to see themselves reflected and supported in the content we produce for both ourselves and our clients. That might seem like an obvious effort in terms of marketing, but for us, it comes down to this: If you can provide a supportive environment, you can help grow the entire ecosystem, and that’s what we’re doing in partnership with the USEF.”

“We are excited to partner with Equerry / Co and grateful for their support of the USEF Opportunity Fund and Community Outreach Organizations. As marketing professionals, Equerry / Co understands the importance of inclusion in creating a welcoming sport and, as equestrians, they understand the value horses and horse sports can bring to individuals and communities. Their combined passion for and commitment to making horses accessible to all directly aligns with US Equestrian’s vision and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Action Plan,” said Vicki Lowell, Chief Marketing and Content Officer for US Equestrian.

To find out more about Equerry / Co's equestrian marketing and website design, visit equerryco.com.

For questions about the USEF Opportunity Fund please contact Ashley Swift, Affiliate & Communications Manager, at [email protected].

Individuals can make a tax-deductible donation to the USEF Opportunity Fund at usef.org/OpportunityFund.

