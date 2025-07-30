US Equestrian Announces USEF Eventing Development Coaching Updates

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce Leslie Law, current Chef d’Equipe and High Performance Manager, alongside Karyn Shuter, current High Performance Advisor, will oversee the coaching and strategy implementation for the USEF Eventing Development 25 and USEF Eventing Development Programs through 2025 with further review and discussion regarding the program support in 2026 as a long term coach is identified.



Leslie Law, who helmed the Development Program for more than ten years before moving into his current role, will continue to manage and strengthen the Programs alongside Shuter. The decision to expand Law and Shuter’s current roles was made through consultation with athletes actively participating in the Programs at the highest levels, alongside those currently involved in the Development Programs.



“Throughout this process, we’ve been very open in soliciting feedback and ideas from our program athletes, while also understanding the need for consistency and alignment across all levels of the pathway for our program athletes,” said Hallye Griffin, Director of FEI Sport for US Equestrian. “We’re very supportive of Leslie [Law] and Karyn [Shuter] to continue building their vision for the future and feel their oversight of the development programs will keep our younger talent on pace with expectations for the future.”



Law and Shuter will work directly with Gemma Stobbs, Director of Eventing Development Programs, to continue to deliver on strategy and planning for the Development Programs. For more information on the USEF Eventing Pathway Programs, visit here.



For inquiries about the USEF Eventing High Performance Programs, please contact Amber Braun, Managing Director of Eventing, at [email protected].



Connect with US Equestrian

Stay up to date by following USA Eventing on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAEventing.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.