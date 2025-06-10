US Equestrian Announces U.S. Vaulting Team for 2025 CHIO Aachen CVIO4*

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who will represent the U.S. Vaulting Team in Individual Female and Individual Male competition at the 2025 CHIO Aachen CVIO4*.

The following athletes have been selected to the U.S. Vaulting Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Individual Female:

Tessa Divita (Portola Valley, Calif.)

Emma Milito (Brighton, Colo.)

Caroline Morse (Los Gatos, Calif.)

Kimmy Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.)

Ana Schult (Longmont, Colo.)

Individual Male:

Jace Brooks (Eagle Mountain, Utah)

Daniel Janes (Stanwood, Wash.)

Competition Information

The 2025 Aachen CVIO4* will take place as part of the CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival. CHIO Aachen is one of the most prestigious multi-discipline equestrian events in the world, hosted annually in Aachen, Germany. This year, it will run from June 27 – 30, 2025.

Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships.

Event Schedule | Website | Start Lists & Results

