US Equestrian Announces U.S. Vaulting Team for 2024 CHIO Aachen CVIO4*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who will represent the U.S. Vaulting Team in Individual Female, Individual Male, Pas de Deux, and Squad competition at the 2024 CHIO Aachen CVIO4*. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Emma Seely, and Team Leader Michelle McQueen.

The following athletes have been selected to the U.S. Vaulting Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Individual Female:

Kylynn Ghafouri (Murrieta, Calif.)

Emma Milito (Brighton, Colo.)

Emily Rose (Santa Cruz, Calif.)



Individual Male:

Daniel Janes (Stanwood, Wash.)



Pas de Deux:

Emma Milito (Brighton, Colo.) and Emily Rose (Santa Cruz, Calif.)



Squad:

Pacific Coast Squad: Francesca Foster (Las Vegas, Nev.) Daniel Janes (Stanwood, Wash.) Maria McLean (Cedar Spring, Mich.) Emma Milito (Brighton, Colo.) Naomi Morgenthaler (Menlo Park, Calif.) Emily Rose (Santa Cruz, Calif.)





Competition Information

The 2024 Aachen CVIO4* will take place as part of the CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival and runs from Friday, June 28, through Sunday, June 30.

Event Website | Schedule and Results

Livestream

Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships.

Follow US Equestrian

Keep up with USA Vaulting Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Use #USAVaulting.

The USEF International High Performances Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.