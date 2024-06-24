US Equestrian Announces U.S. Vaulting Team for 2024 FEI Vaulting World Championship for Seniors

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who will represent the U.S. Vaulting Team in Individual Female, Individual Male, Pas de Deux, and Squad competition at the 2024 Vaulting FEI World Championship for Seniors. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Emma Seely, Assistant Chef d’Equipe Lisa Zielenske, and Team Leader Michelle McQueen.

The following athletes have been selected to the U.S. Vaulting Team and are listed in alphabetical order and alternates listed in ranked order:



Individual Female:

Paula Hampshire (Kaysville, Utah)

Caroline Morse (Los Gatos, Calif.)

Kimberly Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.)

Travelling Alternate – Emily Rose (Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Alternate – Tessa Divita (Portola Valley, Calif.)



Individual Male:

Jace Brooks (Eagle Mountain, Utah,)

Todd Griffiths (Salem, Utah)

Daniel Janes (Stanwood, Wash.)



Pas de Deux:

Allegra Hart (Mebane, N.C.) and Raelyn Snyder (Elysburg, Pa.)

Shaina Hammond (Eagle Mountain, Utah) and Alyssa Stoddard (Eagle Mountain, Utah)

Squad:

Pacific Coast Squad: Francesca Foster (Las Vegas, Nev.) Daniel Janes (Stanwood, Wash.) Clea Limbrey (Redwood City, Calif.) Nina Limbrey (Redwood City, Calif.) Maria McLean (Cedar Spring, Mich.) Emma Milito (Brighton, Colo.) Naomi Morgenthaler (Menlo Park, Calif.) Emily Rose (Santa Cruz, Calif.)





Competition Information

The 2024 FEI Vaulting World Championships will take place in Bern, Switzerland, July 16-21, at the Post Finance Arena.

Individual Senior Male and Female:

Wednesday, July 17 - Compulsory Test

Thursday, July 18 - Technical Test

Saturday, July 20 - Freestyle



Pas de Deux:

Friday, July 19 – Freestyle

Saturday, July 20 – Freestyle



Squad:

Thursday, July 18 – Compulsory Test

Friday, July 19 - Freestyle

Event Website | Schedule

