US Equestrian Announces U.S. Paralympic Dressage Team Short List

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the 12 athlete-and-horse combinations selected to the U.S. Paralympic Dressage Team Short List ahead of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games to be held in Versailles, France, from September 2-7, 2024. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline and Team Leader Laureen Johnson. The final team selection will be announced by the definite entry deadline of August 5, 2024



The following combinations have been selected to the 2024 U.S. Paralympic Dressage Team Short List with the first four combinations listed in ranked order, followed by alphabetical order.



Roxanne Trunnell (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Fan Tastico H, a 2017 Oldenburg gelding (Fuersentaball OLD x Weltmeyer) owned by Karin Flint and cared for by Rafael Hernandez-Carillo



Fiona Howard (Boston, Mass.) and Diamond Dunes, a 2013 Hanoverian gelding (De L’Or x Wolkentanz) owned by Dressage Family LLC and Hof Kasselmann and cared for by Helen Claire McNulty, and Jagger, a 2012 Westphalian gelding (Johnson TN x Sando Hit) owned by Fiona and Julian Howard and cared for by Helen Claire McNulty



Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Vianne, a 2016 Hanoverian mare (Vitalis x Ramiro’s Bube) owned by Nocordia USA and cared for by Katherine Barrett, and Quiana, a 2014 Rheinlander mare (Quarterstern x Rubinstern Noir) owned by Deena, Craig, & Kate Shoemaker and cared for by Katherine Barrett



Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Floratina, a 2008 Hanoverian mare owned by Rowan O’Riley and cared for by Mackenzie Young, and El Corona Texel, a 2009 Danish Warmblood gelding (Wynton x Urieta Texel) owned by Rowan O’Riley and cared for by Mackenzie Young



Sydney Collier (Ann Arbor, Mich.) and Bell Bottoms, a 2014 Oldenburg mare (Benetton Dream x Fidertanz) owned by Diamante Farms, Going for Gold LLC, and Devon Kane, and cared for by German Altamirano



Beatrice de Lavalette (Wellington, Fla.) and Sixth Sense, a 2010 Oldenburg gelding (Sir Donnerhall I x Edosta) owned by Elizabeth de Lavalette and Nicolas de Lavalette and cared for by Monica Stanke



Cynthia Screnci (Wellington, Fla.) and For Memory 4, a 2017 Hanoverian gelding (For Dance x Destano) owned by Cynthia Screnc and cared for by Lia Screnci, and Sir Chipoli, a 2007 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Sir Donnerhall x Carabas) owned by Cynthia Screnci and Volado Farms and cared for by Lia Screnci



Elle Woolley (Ocala, Fla.) and Deucalion, a 2014 Hanoverian gelding (DiMaggio x Sandro Hit) owned by Elle Woolley and cared for by Rafael Hernandez-Carillo



The three combinations who will represent the U.S. in team competition will be determined after the completion of the Individual Grand Prix Tests on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. All nominations to the U.S. Paralympic Team are subject to approval by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.



