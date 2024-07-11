US Equestrian Announces U.S. Paralympic Equestrian Team for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the United States as part of Team USA at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Para-equestrian competition will begin on Tuesday, September 3, and continue through Saturday, September 7, hosted at the equestrian grounds of Versailles.



“Heading into the Paralympic Games with the highest-ever scoring team of four in U.S. history in the run-up to Paris 2024 is beyond our wildest imagination. It’s a very proud moment for the U.S. with all the work that has been invested into this program over the past several years. It’s our collective goal to honor this historical occurrence with pride and produce results that make our country proud,” said Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline.



The U.S. Paralympic Equestrian Team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline, alongside Team Leader Laureen Johnson. The team will be supported by team veterinarian Dr. Kim Snyder, human physiotherapist Joanne Frantz, and personal care assistant, Tina Wentz.



The following combinations have been selected to represent the U.S. Paralympic Equestrian Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Floratina, a 2008 Hanoverian mare (Fidertanz 2 x Rubin Royal OLD) owned by Rowan O’Riley and cared for by Mackenzie Young



Fiona Howard (Boston, Mass.) and Diamond Dunes, a 2013 Hanoverian gelding (De L’Or x Wolkentanz) owned by Dressage Family LLC and Hof Kasselmann and cared for by Helen Claire McNulty



Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Vianne, a 2016 Hanoverian mare (Vitalis x Ramiro’s Bube) owned by Nocordia USA and cared for by Katherine Barrett



Roxanne Trunnell (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Fan Tastico H, a 2017 Oldenburg gelding (Fuersentaball OLD x Weltmeyer) owned by Karin Flint and cared for by Rafael Hernandez-Carillo



