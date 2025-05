Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the U.S. Para Dressage Team at the TerraNova CPEDI3* hosted in Myakka City, Fla. The CPEDI3* will run from May 1-4, 2025, with the team being led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline and Team Leader Laureen Johnson.

The following combinations will represent the U.S. Para Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Rebecca Hart (Wellington, Fla.) and El Corona Texel, a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Rowan O’Riley

Fiona Howard (Boston, Mass.) and Diamond Dunes, a 2013 Hanoverian gelding owned by Dressage Family LLC and Hof Kasselmann

Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Vianne, her own Hanoverian mare

Marie Vonderheyden (Wellington, Fla.) and Fan Tastico H, a 2017 Oldenburg gelding owned by Karin Flint

Competition Information

The TerraNova CPEDI3* will begin with the FEI Para Dressage Grand Prix A Test on Friday, May 2, starting at 1:10 p.m. ET. The FEI Para Dressage Grand Prix B Test will conclude team competition on Saturday, May 3, at 11:10 a.m. ET, while the weekend will conclude with each grade’s respective FEI Grand Prix Freestyle starting at 10:20 a.m. ET, on Sunday, May 4.

