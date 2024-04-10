US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Team Short List for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the 10 athletes who have been selected to the U.S. Jumping Team Olympic Short List for continued observation ahead of team selection for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games later this summer.

The following athletes and horses have been selected to the U.S. Jumping Team Olympic Short List and are listed in alphabetical order:

Karl Cook (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) and Caracole de la Roque, a 2012 Selle Français (Zandor Z x Pocahontas d’Amaury) mare owned by Signe Ostby; and Kalinka Van’t Zorgvliet, a 2010 Belgian Warmblood (Thunder can de Zuuthoeve x Goldfee Van’t Zorgvliet) mare owned by Signe Ostby

Natalie Dean (Palo Alto, Calif.) and Acota M, a 2013 Oldenburg (Toulon x Aquinora) mare owned by Marigold Sporthorses, LLC

Katie Dinan (Wellington, Fla.) and Out Of The Blue SCF, a 2014 Belgian Warmblood (Verdi x Casa Blanca La Silla) mare owned by Grant Road Partners LLC

Kent Farrington (Wellington, Fla.) and Greya, a 2014 Oldenburg mare (Colestus x Contessa) owned by Kent Farrington LLC; Landon, a 2013 Zangersheide (Comilfo Plus Z x Indigo van de Muelenburg) gelding owned by Haity McNerney; Myla, a 2015 Holsteiner (Crunch 3 x Dinara 1) mare owned by Haity McNerney; and Toulayna, a 2014 Warmblood mare (Toulon x Vuelta) owned by Rabbit Root Stables, LLC and Kent Farrington LLC

Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.) and Argan de Beliard, a 2010 Selle Français (Mylord Carthago x La Belle Normande) gelding owned by Chansonette Farm LLC; and Kick On, a 2014 Warmblood (Warrior x Sussex Caretino) stallion owned by Chansonette Farm LLC

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Baloutinue, a 2010 Hanoverian (Balou du Rouet x Utika) gelding owned by St. Bride’s Farm; Bisquetta, a 2014 Zangersheide (Bisquet Blaou VD Mispelaere x I-Squalls Esta Ioletta) mare owned by Cherry Knoll Farm, Inc.; and Dorado 212, a 2013 Oldenburg (Diarado’s Boy x Stutbuch 1) gelding owned by St. Bride’s Farm

Callie Schott (Wellington, Fla.) and Garant, a 2011 KWPN (Warrant x C’est La Vie) gelding owned by Southern Arches, LLC

Jessica Springsteen (Los Angeles, Calif.) and Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, a 2009 Belgian Warmblood (Bamako de Muze x Diva VD Donkhoeve) stallion owned by Stone Hill Farm

Aaron Vale (Williston, Fla.) and Carissimo 25, a 2013 Holsteiner (Cascadello I x T-Clintissima) gelding owned by Debbie Smith

McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) and Callas, a 2008 Holsteiner (Casall x Noblesse I) mare owned by Beechwood Stables LLC; Contagious, a 2009 Deutches Sportpferd (Contagio x For Mary) gelding owned by Beechwood Stables LLC; Ilex, a 2013 KWPN (Baltic VDL x Calendula) gelding owned by Bonne Chance Farm, Gilberto Sayão da Silva, and McLain Ward; and Quimi del Maset, a 2014 Spanish Sport Horse (Quasimodo Z x Increta del Maset) gelding owned by Sport Four USA LLC

Athletes and horses will compete in designated CSIO/CSI observation events, such as the Longines League of Nations™ St. Gallen CSIO5*-LLN, Jumping Internationale de La Baule CSIO5*, Longines League of Nations™ Rotterdam CSIO5*-LLN, and World Equestrian Festival CHIO Aachen CSIO5* as well as other CSIO/CSI events. In the team competitions, the combinations will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland. Final team selection will be announced by July 7, 2024. All nominations to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team are subject to approval by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

