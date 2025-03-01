US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Team for FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4*

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team in the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* hosted at Wellington International in Wellington, Fla., from February 25-March 2, 2025. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson.



The following athletes will represent the U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Carly Anthony (Wellington, Fla.)

Natalie Dean (Wellington, Fla.)

Charlotte Jacobs (Wellington, Fla.)

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.)



Competition Information

The FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* competition week will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 26, with the first major class starting at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 27. The highlight two-round Nations Cup competition will begin with the first round at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1, with the second round beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m. ET. For more information on the competition, please visit wellingtoninternational.com.



US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can watch the live stream of the 2024 FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV. Not a member? Join now.



Event Website | Schedule | Results



Stay Connected

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping Team by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.