US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Team for FEI Jumping Nations Cup Vejer de la Frontera CSIO3*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Vejer CSIO3* hosted from October 23-27, 2024, in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski and Team Leader Erin Keating.

The following athletes have been selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Anna Dryden (Towson, Md.)

Raleigh Hiler (Boston, Mass.)

Taylor Kain (Ommen, Netherlands)

Vani Khosla (Portola Valley, Calif.)

Zayna Rizvi (Wellington, Fla.)

Competition Information

Competition for the U.S. Jumping Team will begin on Thursday, October 24, and will feature the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Andalucía October Tour CSIO3* on Friday, October 25, featuring two rounds of competition at 1.50m in height. The week will conclude with the Grand Prix of Vejer de la Frontera on Sunday, October 27.

Event website | Schedule | Start list and results



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping Teams by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.