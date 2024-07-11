US Equestrian Announces Updates to 2024 Eventing Elite and Pre-Elite Program Lists

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce updates to the 2024 Eventing Elite and Pre-Elite Program Lists. The programs are part of the U.S. Eventing Pathway, which is focused on developing combinations to deliver sustainable success in team competition at the championship level. Learn more about the Eventing Pathway Programs here.



The following combinations have been added to the Elite Program list for 2024.



Liz Halliday (Lexington, Ky.) and Miks Master C, a 2012 Swedish Warmblood gelding (Mighty Magic x Flying Quite Easy 958) owned by Deborah Palmer and Ocala Horse Properties, LLC



Caroline Pamukcu (Springtown, Pa.) and HSH Blake, a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Tolan R. x Kannan) owned by Caroline Pamukcu, Sherrie Martin, Mollie Hoff, and Deniz Pamukcu



The following combinations have been added to the Pre-Elite Program List for 2024.



Liz Halliday (Lexington, Ky.) and Cooley Nutcracker, a 2014 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Tolan R. x Cobra) owned by Chris Desino, Rob Desino, Deborah Halliday, and Renee Lane



Liz Halliday (Lexington, Ky.) and Cooley Quicksilver, a 2011 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Womanizer x Creggan Diamond) owned by The Monster Partnership



Liz Halliday (Lexington, Ky.) and Shanroe Cooley, a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Dallas x Condios) owned by Ocala Horse Properties



Jennie Brannigan (West Grove, Pa.) and FE Lifestyle, a 2010 Warmblood gelding (Leo von Faelz x Bradenburger) owned by Tim and Nina Gardner



Membership is reviewed twice annually, and combinations may be added on a rolling basis based upon the criteria specific to each program.



To learn more about the Eventing Pathway Programs, please contact Gemma Stobbs, Director, Eventing Elite Program, at [email protected] or (859) 225-6929.



